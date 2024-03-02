A remedy against skin inflammation and digestive problems

A beneficial plant in many ways, the root is firmly anchored in Reunion culture. presentation.

plant

Root (Maranta arundinacea) is an exotic rhizome plant. When the rhizome matures, its leaves wither. “Its name in English is arrow root, which means arrow-shaped root. It became a root in Creole“, explains Raymond Lucas. You can also find the two appellations on market stalls or store shelves. In Reunion, this species is ground into powder to make flour. Guaranteed gluten-free, it is used to make cakes or the famous “root sweets”.

uses

Against skin inflammation

La rout powder in talc is used to combat skin rashes and overheating, especially in children. It helps prevent skin irritation.

Digestive problems

Pour one teaspoon of La Root powder into a glass. When it turns white, shake it and drink it. This remedy will protect your mucous membranes and the inside of your intestines. It stops inflammation of the digestive system: from the stomach to the large intestine. Mr Lucas also observed the benefits of root in a person suffering from Crohn’s disease (chronic inflammatory bowel disease). A way to explore…

Against diarrhea

Our elders used to make herbal tea made from quartered root and barely ripe guava to fight diarrhoea.

Homemade road powder

It’s a knowledge of how it gets lost and how Raymond Lucas wants to bring it up to date. “I advise the people of Reunion to plant roots at home and make their own powder“, insists the naturalist.

> First of all, Clean the roots with water and remove all films by hand or brush. Then, when the roots are white, run them through a mill or food processor.

> Put the whole preparation in water.

> Collect the pond, squeeze it and put it in another container.

> Immerse the pond in water and repeat the operation: squeeze it and keep it aside.

> Strain the water from the two cans through a sieve.

> Collect the remaining liquid, which is free of impurities, put it in a towel and squeeze it again.

> Let the liquid sit for a few hours or even overnight. All the flour will go to the bottom of the container.

> Carefully pour the water and collect the powder.

> Allow it to dry in the sun, then sift it until a fine powder is obtained.

This can be kept for one year.