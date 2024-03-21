Photo – Jessica Chastain confirms spring makeup trends

A birthday celebrated with much fanfare. On Thursday March 14, jewelery brand Damiani hosted a gala dinner to mark its centenary. The event attracted countless Italian stars and other friends from home to the Teatro Alcione in Milan (Italy). Sophia Loren, Alessandra Mastronardi, Veronica Ferraro… Among these distinguished guests, Jessica Chastain turned heads when she arrived.

The actress was dressed in a long black sheath with a graphic collar. The focal point of her look? A gorgeous white gold necklace featuring a huge sapphire at its center. no starsInterstellar Also wore a pair of earrings and a ring that was part of the same set. If she looked absolutely divine, her beauty also caught the attention of beauty experts. Indeed, the one who caused a sensation at the last Emmy Awards was A Make-up look Pink, which goes well with spring makeup trends. With velvet eyes tinted with soft pink, pale cheekbones and candy pink lips, the actress radiated beauty with the Damiani family at the photocall.

Pink lips: the big makeup trend for spring

© Backgrid UK/Bestimage

If pink were none other than the color of the year 2023, this shade is one of spring’s main make-up trends this season, along with colored mascara, pastels and vitamin-enhanced shades. In a certain way, it presents itself A Malabar colored manicure or a grenadine mouth… Undoubtedly, the return of sunny days will be a joy indeed.

idea? Shades of pink that suit all skin tones and dare to add an extra glow. A trend that has already won over Spain’s Letizia, Vanessa Paradis, Carla Bruni and Charlotte Casiraghi, to name but a few. Especially during the last Fashion Week, we saw a plethora of delicate pink lips confirming the trend…

