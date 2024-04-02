Anne Hathaway is grateful for the support of ‘angel’ Christopher Nolan

After winning an Oscar for his role in sad, Released in 2013, Anne Hathaway was turned down for roles due to her declining popularity.

actress of The Devil Wears Prada Admittedly, this decline in online popularity led to many directors refusing to give him roles. At that time, a series of negative reviews were circulating about the actress, who did not make any obvious wrong move. Fortunately for him, Christopher Nolan emerged from the crowd.

“A lot of people didn’t want to cast me because they were worried about how toxic my online identity was,” said the 41-year-old actress. Vanity Fair. “I saw an angel in Christopher Nolan, who didn’t worry about that and gave me one of the greatest roles in one of the best films I’ve ever played. Participating,” she added.

In the film in question, InterstellarReleased in 2014, Anne Hathaway dR NASA scientist with Amelia Brand, Matthew McConaughey and Jessica Chastain. He worked with Christopher Nolan in 2012 The Dark Knight RisesIn which she played the role of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

“I don’t know if he knew he was supporting me at the time, but it had an effect,” she explained. “And if he hadn’t supported me, my career wouldn’t have taken off the way it did.”

The actress also admitted that the insult is “very hard to live with,” but you should try “not to let it stop you.”

“You have to be bold, and it can be hard because you think, ‘If I stay safe, if I stay sane, if I don’t draw too much attention to myself, it won’t hurt.’ But if that’s what you want, don’t be an actor,” she explained.

“You’re asking people to put their time, money, attention and attention into what you do. So you have to offer them something that is worth all these things. And if it doesn’t cost you anything, what do you really have to offer?” she added.