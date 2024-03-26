Abby’s casting in HBO’s The Last of Us may hint at the character’s role in TLOU3

Highlights Fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us, which is expected to closely follow the game’s sequel.

After an award-winning debut season, HBO’s The Last of Us The shooting of the follow-up has started. Joel and Ellie’s arduous journey in the first season closely mirrors the events of Naughty Dog. The Last of Us game, so many fans are assuming that the second season will follow the plot of the sequel equally closely. Whether this is a good or bad thing probably differs depending on who is asked, but one thing is certain, Abby’s character has the potential to play a crucial role. Caitlin Dever has been cast as the controversial yin to Ellie’s yang, and this holds some clues about Abby’s inclusion in any potential third game in the franchise.





when The Last of Us Part 2 Released in 2020, it quickly became a major topic of conversation in the video game industry due to its highly controversial plot. The Game of the Year winner, while undoubtedly a technical and visual achievement, managed to anger a large portion of its fan base by killing off Joel’s fan-favorite character within hours of the game’s launch. To make matters worse, The Last of Us Part 2 Then forces players to step into the shoes of Joel’s killer Abby in the second part of her long campaign, as the game decides to show players her side of the story. It was a bold, innovative and daring story from Naughty Dog, but Abby’s involvement in the franchise moving forward is currently unclear.

The Last of Us May Be Done With Abby Yet





The Last of Us Part 2Eli saves the life of a critically injured Abby after a brutal fight between the two young women in the epic conclusion of Eli emerges victorious. Abby’s fate beyond this is unknown, but it is speculated that, along with her friend Lev, she made her way to Catalina Island, California, to meet up with the Fireflies. It remains to be seen what role, if any, it will play The Last of Us Part 3.

Abby’s body is a huge part of her character

One of AB’s defining characteristics is his highly muscular body. It is clear that the loss of her father at Joel’s hands had a profound effect on her, and she spent much of her teenage life working out her anger through physical training. Her impressive body is pointed out by many characters during the game, so many fans expected a muscular actress to play the role of Abby. The Last of Us Part 2Adaptation of The game’s conclusion shows a broken Abby from months of captivity, and it is unknown if she will ever return to her previous size.





Caitlin Dever is probably best known for her roles in TV shows Dopesik And Last Man Standing, the former for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. The 27-year-old actress’ slight creation could potentially point to AB going in a different direction. While Dever could potentially gain the muscle needed for the role, it’s not too much of a stretch to have some inside knowledge about any potential for an HBO show. The Last of Us Part 3 The story beats.

If the rehabilitated Abby is to become the center once again, her muscular body will no longer be needed, symbolizing a new phase of her life that is not wrought with pain and anger. Due to the length of the game, the show will stretch the events of the sequel over more than one season, but still, no one can say for sure if the events in the show will surpass the previous events in the game. The Last of Us Part 3 sees the light of day. Until then, fans can only guess where the story will go next, and if Abby will play any part further.



