Peugeot is revolutionizing it with new cars to return to the top

The French manufacturer has improved its copy by launching a new version of the 9X8, this time equipped with an imposing rear spoiler.

It’s not quite the clean slate of yesteryear but it still looks like it from the outside. Peugeot unveiled the new version of the 9X8 this Monday, which, unlike its surprising and innovative predecessor, will this time be equipped with an attractive spoiler like all the competition. A car that allows the Lion teams to leap forward in terms of performance after a very disappointing 2023 season in terms of results: 5th place in the World Championship and only a small podium obtained at Monza.

“We started working on this new car in March 2023. The Sebring 1000 miles was a trigger because we were away from what we thought in terms of performance”Figaro Olivier Jensoni, technical director of Peugeot Sport, revealed about the 9X8 suffering that the circuits were bumpy, more comfortable when the track was smooth. “We are not starting from scratch because the entire chassis has been preserved, even though, by superimposing the two cars, 95% of the surface is different”Slips the manager.

The new Peugeot is equipped with a striking rear spoiler.

Beyond the rear wing, which is making a comeback and which forced the engineers to completely review the distribution of mass by moving the weight to the rear, the 9X8 version 2024 also changed the tires (leaving the tires squared mounting of 31/31 cm, for tires measuring 29cm at the front and 34cm at the rear.) two crucial elements to the car’s performance which lacked brutality in top speed and traction, especially when exiting corners and slow bends.

Peugeot teams have already conducted two long test sessions with the new version. With what results? “It is still too early to tell. A lap and it’s a raw performance in race conditions, but we know the distance with the competition. There is a very significant gap to fill but we know we will make it a part of it. how high we will see”Jensoni explains.

Jean-Eric Vergne had “good” senses

When questioned by Le Figaro, Jean-Eric Vergne described his first impressions behind the wheel as “good» But the former Formula 1 driver wants to be cautious. “Riding alone on the circuit has nothing to do with the race weekend, It gives a warning before adding, everyone expects a lot from this car. The last two seasons have been tough with 9X8 and that’s why this new version is coming. And as we always do something new to do better…”

2023 version of the car, without the rear wing.

First Test on 21 April at the race at Imola

The two new 9X8s will compete in the Six Hours of Imola on April 21 before continuing their development on May 11 at Spa Francorchamps in Belgium. Two meetings before the season’s justice of the peace, the 24 Hours of Le Mans (June 15 and 16). Will the team be ready for the Le Mans event with only two races in the engine? “We will not be able to answer this question before Imola and possibly Spa or even before the first tests at the 24 Hours of Le Mans because the profile of this circuit is completely different”Enlightens Jensoni.

The new 9X8 has also changed tire sizes.

Peugeot no longer has the right to make a mistake

After a disappointing season, Peugeot will have no right to fail against fierce competition, Ferrari, Toyota in the lead and now the dominant Porsche team during the opening round in Qatar. A new white season could compromise the brand’s commitment to the World Championship which is in full swing. “That’s not our discussion (with edits, editor’s note). There is no guidance on this type of matter. The team is highly motivated to do better and we feel fully capable of achieving it”Gives credence to Jansoni who, on the contrary, wants to believe that this new investment is proof of the brand’s strong involvement in the discipline.

“It costs money to develop a car, especially at this level… but the important thing is that Peugeot is showing that it wants to fight at a high level and not just to finish at the bottom of the rankings. Favorable BoP (Adjusting the weight and energy allocated to the car’s relays is considered too fast to tighten performance in the window, editor’s note) Or hit on a little race.”