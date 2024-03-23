This caused an uproar on social networks and even the French football authorities got involved in the matter. During an explosive interview given to Channel Football Club, Medhi Benatia spilled her truth on Jonathan Close. Criticized by Marseille management for overly distracted behaviour, the right-back has been increasingly targeted by Marseille supporters for his inconsistent performances and his lack of involvement. Some even accuse him of being pro-choice.

After the rest of this announcement

After coming through the amateur level, the Strasbourg native has been playing with the French team since 2022 and looks well on his way to making the Euros with the Blues. Present at this March gathering, the former RC lens was asked about his time at OM until then. And for Kloss, everything has changed at Cannabier: “As I said, Olympique de Marseille is a major player in Europe. And in a large European country, you have no room for error. We are passionate about this club, we are passionate about its supporters, we are passionate about this push. It is managed as best as possible. We still learn something every day, but yeah I’m not that player anymore.»