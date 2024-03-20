Nasri destroys Domenech and extinguishes an old rumor about the Blues

In an interview with Canal+, Samir Nasri did not mince his words regarding Raymond Domenech, who was his coach for the France team.

Samir Nasri recognizes this very easily, he is “rather offended”. With reference to one man in particular: Raymond Domenech, who he had as coach with the Blues between 2007 and 2010. In an interview with the show “Detective Mathaux” on Canal+, a channel where he works as a consultant, the former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder settled scores with the former boss of the France team.

“I don’t like it”

He notably returned to a rumor dating back to 2008, according to which he knocked on the doors of some of his teammates before the Euros and convinced them he was going away for the upcoming competition.

“I’ve never done that. That’s wrong! He lies like he breathes. I might add that it was in 2008. I was coming off a season where I had meningitis. I did well throughout the season. Couldn’t. I was uncertain about it. I was in my room, being one of the seven who left. Someone knocked on my room to make me believe that someone was coming. But I resent him for spreading these rumours,” he said.

And listening to him, no reconciliation seems possible: “I don’t know (why he did that, editor’s note). Maybe because I trashed him in interviews for years… I don’t like him. Say hello to him if I see him? No.” Started by Domenech in selection in 2007, Nasri played at Euro 2008 before being left out of the 2010 World Cup.