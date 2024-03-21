Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato – PSG: Does he confirm the signing of an event?

Considered a new phenomenon for PSG as well as French football for several months now, Warren Zaire-Emery will soon sign a contract extension with the capital club. And while waiting to make the news official, Adrien Rabiot talks about his teammate’s great qualities in the France team’s midfield.

As le10sport.com revealed to you just last December, PSG An agreement has already been reached with the team of Warren Zaire-Emery (18 years old) for contract extension. The signing of this new lease has yet to be publicly recorded, and in the meantime, the young midfielder continues his rise to power. PSG and in French team.

Rabiot burns for Zaire-Emery

Asked at a press conference on Tuesday. Adrian Rabiot He ensured all the good things he thought Zaire-Emery : ” Warren is a good boy, well educated, attentive. These are important values, important issues in our business. In terms of qualities, it is ready and ahead of its generation. I sometimes watch PSG matches and I also watch circles I’m interested in what Warren is doing. », blurts the former midfielder PSG.

“He has a very big future”