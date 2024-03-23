Jasmine Paris, the first woman to defeat the formidable Barkley, in the legendary ultra-endurance test

To see Paris and 2024 forever associated, there is a certain logic, where the term – like the institutions – is put to the test. However, we couldn’t be further from the Olympic Games (OG) than the Barkley Marathon, a legendary ultra-endurance event held annually in the Brushy Mountains, a small wooded mass in Tennessee (United States). Here, there are no medals or big live television routs; Although, in a way, the important thing is to participate.

Briton Jasmine Paris, on Friday, March 22, became the first woman to complete the grueling race on time, covering – theoretically – more than 160 kilometers in length, with 20,000 meters of elevation gain, in less than sixty hours. At 40, this ultimate stamina specialist adds 20E Named in a short list of “finishers” who have completed this unique event, established in 1986.

“I now understand why Barkley becomes an obsession; In fact, I suspect I am already in its grip. » These are the words of Jasmine Paris in 2022, after her first failed attempt to complete five loops of one of the toughest races in the world. The Scotland-based athlete informed him a year later, in late March 2023, in a lengthy blog post dedicated to Barkley, a few days after failing to complete the fourth loop in the allotted time.

During this 2023 edition, Frenchman Aurélien Sanchez joined the closed circle of winners of this race, touching the yellow barrier lost deep in the woods of Tennessee, in just under 60 hours (along with two other finishers).

Jasmin Paris has already won the spine race

“When I reached the barrier, Lez looked at me quizzically and asked if I still thought I could do five loops.Jasmine Paris continues on the blog. I looked at him and answered honestly that I thought I could do it. He smiled. » “Lays”, for “Lazarus Lake”, the nickname of Gary Cantrell, Barkley’s iconic father who has been exploring the increasingly steep, unmarked and off-trail route since 1986, is revealed to participants just hours before kick off. -out of the race – marked by the lighting of his cigarette, whenever he wants.

A year later, the Scottish ultra-trail runner, vet and mother of two agreed with a bearded man from Frozen Head (the massif in Tennessee where the race takes place), who told Jasmine Paris in 2019 that “There were all the different things you wanted.” Barkley to finish – and thus become the first woman to win her race.

