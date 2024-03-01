Paul Pogba, who has been cleared for doping, will appeal the decision

Harry Kev/Getty Images via AFP Harry Kev/Getty Images via AFP Paul Pogba during the Juventus Turin-Milan AC friendly match, in Carson, California, July 27, 2023.

Football – He took the maximum sentence. Paul Pogba, who tested positive for testosterone in August 2023, was handed a four-year suspension by the Italian anti-doping court this Thursday, February 29. He will appeal.

“We got the notice from the court this morning”A source inside Juventus Turin, his club, told AFP. “take note” of the court’s decision. The 30-year-old midfielder later complied with requests for action against the world champions in 2018 with the Blues, the maximum penalty under the World Anti-Doping Code.

The footballer reacted on his Instagram account believing that this was the verdict “wrong”. “I’m sad, shocked, and heartbroken to see everything I’ve built during my career be completely destroyed”He continues to refuse to take it “knowingly or knowingly” doping products.

In August 2023, during the countdown to the first day of the Italian championship, Paul Pogba tested positive during a match between Udinese and Juventus, in which he did not participate.

Towards the end of your career?

The midfielder, whose 2022-23 season has been marred by injuries and extra-sport problems, was provisionally suspended on September 11, less than a month before he requested a second opinion after the presence of a testosterone metabolite was confirmed.

To explain this positive anti-doping test, the employees of “La Pioche” suggested that the testosterone metabolites would come from a food supplement prescribed by a doctor, which the player had consulted in the United States.

Testosterone, the hormone of reproduction and male sexuality, promotes muscle growth.

Paul Pogba can now appeal this sanction. But more than ever, a great doubt hangs over the continuation of his career, knowing that Juventus, with whom he is linked until the summer of 2026, can now terminate his contract because of this suspension, especially to save wages. .

