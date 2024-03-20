PSG give themselves a scare but win at Haken and book a place in the semi-finals

Zapping the national football The Little Prince of the Rock, Immersion in the AS Monaco Elite Group!

The most important victory. This Wednesday evening, Paris-Saint-Germain travel to Gothenburg to face BK Haken in the first leg of the women’s Champions League quarter-finals. A meeting in Lisbon this Tuesday as Olympique Lyonnais beat the capital club by a score of two goals to one and thus opt for the semi-finals.

PSG did what was needed!

Paris-Saint-Germain will get their feet on the ball and create the first chances of the game. Omnipresent at the start of the match, Sakina Karchoui will instigate and take care of free kicks on her left. The former discovers the powerful head of Montpellier Elisa de Almeida. The ball is pushed back but Eva Gatineau follows up well to push the ball into the back of the net. BK Hacken will wake up after this goal, pushed by his people. Before half-time, the Swedes won a penalty and converted it into two thanks to Rosa Cafaji. All will have to be done again in this meeting, while Jocelyn Preture’s daughters will endure a lot before returning to the locker room.

The capital club would look to take control from the start of the second half. Tabitha Chawinga found the net but was eventually, and logically, penalized in an offside position. On the hour mark, the French were close to conceding a second goal but saw their international Alisa de Almeida save the ball on the line! In the process, the Parisians would thrive on the counterattack and take control of the game through Tabitha Chawinga on a very good serve from Amalie Vengsgaard. The black and yellow will continue to suffocate PSG without success. Paris-Saint-Germain won in agonizing time and qualified for the semi-finals.