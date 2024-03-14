A bold bet from Gassett for its creation?

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

OM already have both legs in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, following their big 4-0 win at the Velodrome against Villarreal. But history (PSG’s, more precisely) shows that the term Remontada can never be ruled out for a French club facing a Spanish club. Jean-Louis Gasset made no secret of that yesterday, he approached the return match with caution, yet determined to punish the Spaniards, who were forced to throw themselves forward, especially on the counterattack.

Klose, Aubameyang and Harit on the bench?

A Jean-Louis Gasset that can take some risks though, especially leaving a few captains to rest with the prospect of a very important match on Sunday at 5:05pm on the Rennes lawn. According to the team, Jonathan Kloss who is juggling an uncertain body but finds himself under threat of suspension especially in the event of a yellow card, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Amin Harit could also start the match on the bench. Enough to benefit Moumbagna, Onahi or Meeti who can start from the Ceramica side.