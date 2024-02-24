Pro D2: Agen makes short work of Grenoble and confirms its resurgence

Despite the difficult conditions without making six attempts, Agnes succeeded in his baiting operation in Armendy yesterday and remains in the race for the qualifying places.

Agen and Grenoble, guests of last season’s finals, were clearly aiming to return again this season. But, 11th and 10th respectively at the start of the match, both teams knew it was a crucial match to start a decisive final sprint. So the match was checked in Lot-et-Garonne as in Isère. And even more so Arnaud Duputs’ partners knew that, without an away win for the moment, their supremacy in Armandy was vital to continue dreaming of the top 6.

But since the beginning of the bloc, the S.U.A. has undergone a transformation. More accurate in victory, especially in contact, President Fontaineau’s men are no longer afraid to play the ball. In the 5th minute, Lemouli pointed at the goal. Agen dominates discussions, unchallenged, serious. And above all adventurous, unbridled. In fact, facing a cheering Lacroix stand, Thomas Vincent did not hesitate to shoot his pass against the Grenoble defence. A risky technical move, but one that paid off for Garrigues who went on to dive into the promised land. An action symbolizing the spirited and adventurous Agen attack.

Clinic in branded area

Exuberant and inspired in attack, Lot-et-Geronnais did not forget what was their best match in Nevers, a renewed defence. Thus, before the half-hour mark, it was the aggressive rise of the Agen curtain that allowed Belan to dribble to the last line (19-0, 28th).

Agen in mastery, Agen conqueror, Agen charmer. Agen has its best hours. And Armandy is over the moon. Even at the age of 14, after captain Duputs’ yellow card, SUA remained in control of his game and his emotions. Every entry inside 22 meters was crucial. Even when the clashes were inconclusive, the management of the game remained “clinical”, a style of play much to the delight of Irish coach Dave Ryan. Thus, though one less, Agnes found a way to send Matthew. Lamoulie again behind the chalk line and the bonus secured (26-3, 44th).

Fully controlled SUA

Anything can happen to the Agenais. While Isère captain Blanc-Meppaz was missing, the “blue and white” succeeded in everything they tried, like Thomas Vincent’s (56th) extraordinary 50-22. Behind, the Agen opener tried and managed a short kick over the top. His team’s fifth try.

In the final minutes, Agenais did not relax their defensive grip, which also validates a good defensive performance.

In the ranking, despite winning the offensive bonus, the second of the season, this 21st evening SUAreste 10th. But “blue and white” has passed the difficult test of confirmation of more than perfect, positive dynamics. In attack, in defence, in overall control of the match, Agenis confirmed that they had reached a milestone in February. If they repeat this caliber of performance in the derby at Sepiak next Friday, they could take a significant step towards the top 6 this time around.