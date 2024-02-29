Paul Pogba suspended for four years for doping

After testing positive for testosterone, the French footballer was suspended for four years, his club Juventus Turin said. The player will appeal.

Juventus Turin’s French international Paul Pogba, who tested positive for testosterone in August 2023, has been sentenced to a four-year suspension by the Italian anti-doping court, the maximum fine, the club announced to AFP on Thursday. “We got the notice from the court this morning”A source inside Juventus told AFP, “take note” of the court’s decision.

The 30-year-old midfielder later complied with requests for action against the world champions in 2018 with the Blues, the maximum penalty under the World Anti-Doping Code. Contacted by AFP, the Italian anti-doping court has not yet responded.

Pogba, 30, tested positive during a match between Udinese and Juventus in August 2023, which he did not take part in, during the countdown to the first day of the Italian championship. The midfielder, whose 2022-23 season was marred by injuries and extra-sport problems, was provisionally suspended on September 11, less than a month before a second opinion he requested confirmed the presence of testosterone metabolites.

The Frenchman’s contract should be terminated by Juventus Turin.

To explain this positive anti-doping control, no servant “The Pickaxe” It suggested that testosterone metabolism would come from a dietary supplement prescribed by a doctor, which the player consulted in the United States. Testosterone, the hormone of reproduction and male sexuality, promotes muscle growth.

Pogba, who turns 31 on March 15, has indicated through his representatives that he will appeal the sanction. But more than ever, a great doubt hangs over the continuation of his career, knowing that Juventus, with whom he is linked until the summer of 2026, can now terminate his contract, especially to save, because of this suspension. Salary

