Top 14 – At Anoeta, Toulon extinguish Bayonne and improve their winning streak

For the second season in a row, Aviron Beyoncé therefore comes to Anoeta. After battling against Pau last season at this stadium in San Sebastian, the Basques stumble this time against Toulon’s Varois (10-46). However, Beyoncé had a chance to overtake their evening rivals in the standings and move into the top 6 if successful. But this was never relevant as Toulonnais dominated the meeting head and shoulders.

While Warois dominates the discussion

The Varois took the upper hand in winning the victory, significantly thwarting the Basque touch sector. Pierre Mignoni’s players were also able to make their victory with peace, at the feet of Melvin Jaminet, author of 26 points (10/11 in penalty and conversion drills) against the first Poles. First try scored by Duncan Paiaaa on an interception (20E) did not completely damage Basque morale as Arthur Ituria reacted quickly (10–13, 25E). But all the same, Toulonnais quickly took the upper hand in this part where they have never been led by their opponents. At the end of the first period, a defensive scrum is awarded with a penalty. Beka Gigashvili’s rushing and rushing sequence closes in on the junior Alainuis force (10-23, 39E).

Top 4 stalls for Toulon, Bayonne are at 10E order

In the second act, Toulon continues to press its opponent. This is realized with the efforts of Baptiste Serin, who is Camille Lopez (45E). Varois also shows a certain mastery. Solid in defense (0 points conceded in this second act!) and pragmatic at the other end of the field, RCT again compiled penalties to create the gap. With less possession than in the first period, the team was devilishly effective. At the end of the match, the visitors also conceded an offensive bonus following a try from Leicester Faingaanuku, completing a collective movement started by Melvyn Geminate just before the halfway line.

Thus, RCT signaled 23 to 0 in this second act, which is terrible for its evening opponent. Toulon is on the attack, the team has only scored 100 points in the last two matches. Above all, the Var team recorded an improved success (10-46) that puts them in fourth place in the rankings, level with La Rochelle. On the other hand, disillusionment will be difficult to digest. It is a match without Bayon and we have to win it. Especially since Basque training is 10E in the ranking. Break time for these two teams during the Champions Cup period. They will resume competition in the Top 14 on Saturday 20 April. Varois will host Stade Toulouse. While Bayonne will travel to the leader’s lawn Stade Francais.