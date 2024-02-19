Paris Jackson recharges her batteries in nature for the New Year… Looks like Iggy Azalea is done with music…

January 4, 2024

Bruce Willis’ daughter Scout LaRue shares her memories of 2023

Scout LaRue shared many memories of the past year. Posting a carousel of photos on Instagram, the actress reviewed the people who took part in making 2023 unforgettable, her friends and her father, Bruce Willis, with whom she poses in the moving photo, his head on her chest.

A Precious Moment, the legendary actor is afflicted with dementia, a form of fronto-temporal degeneration.

Paris Jackson recharges her batteries in nature for the New Year

Will Iggy Azalea End Her Music Career? The rapper has in any case announced that she has stopped working on her next album, preferring to pursue other creative horizons.

“The truth is, what I’ve known for a long time is that I’m more passionate about design and creative direction than I am about songwriting. All kidding aside, I spend a lot more time on this stuff… because I believe in it more. That’s why I want to tell you that I’m not going to finish my album. It was put on hold for a few months while I directed another project and, frankly, I didn’t want to get back into it. “I feel really happy and passionate in my everyday life when my mind is focused on it and so I want to stick to what is undeniably the best for me,” she wrote on X Wednesday, promising fans a glimpse of her upcoming projects soon. gave