Entertainment

Tenacious D unveils a cover of …Baby One More Time by Britney Spears

Photo of Admin Admin15 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Tenacious D is working on a new album: "We can't talk much about it because it's so powerful"

Tenacious D, the comedy rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, have released their full cover of Britney Spears’ iconic hit…Baby One More Time, complete with a star-studded music video. The cover drew attention after a snippet was shared on TikTok, leading to the release of the full version.

A reinterpretation of the ’90s pop classic will be featured in the end credits of Jack Black’s upcoming film, Kung Fu Panda 4. First announced on TikTok, the cover quickly went viral, leading to its official release.

The music video that accompanies the cover features the cast of Kung Fu Panda 4, including Bryan Cranston, Kay Huey Kwan, Dustin Hoffman, and Akwafina.

Additionally, Tenacious D will embark on a European tour next month, followed by several dates in Oceania in July. Fans can view the full concert schedule and purchase tickets on the band’s website.

French Speaking Concert (with Crusade):

  • May 3 – Luxembourg, LX: Rockhall
  • May 15 – Paris, FR: Accor Arena

Also Read: Bring Me The Horizon: Post Human: Next Gen album almost finished, say Olly Sykes and Matt Nicholls

…Baby One More Time (from Kung Fu Panda 4) by Tenacious D:

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin15 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Daisy Ridley to star in Martin Campbell’s new action film: The First Image

1 week ago

Jenna Ortega is already teasing Season 2

2 weeks ago

Adam Levine’s cover of “Faith” by George Michael is Effortlessly Sweet

January 5, 2024

Hailey Bieber wears $16,000 worth of body jewelry—oh, and a bikini too

January 6, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button