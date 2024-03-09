Tenacious D unveils a cover of …Baby One More Time by Britney Spears

Tenacious D, the comedy rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, have released their full cover of Britney Spears’ iconic hit…Baby One More Time, complete with a star-studded music video. The cover drew attention after a snippet was shared on TikTok, leading to the release of the full version.

A reinterpretation of the ’90s pop classic will be featured in the end credits of Jack Black’s upcoming film, Kung Fu Panda 4. First announced on TikTok, the cover quickly went viral, leading to its official release.

The music video that accompanies the cover features the cast of Kung Fu Panda 4, including Bryan Cranston, Kay Huey Kwan, Dustin Hoffman, and Akwafina.

Additionally, Tenacious D will embark on a European tour next month, followed by several dates in Oceania in July. Fans can view the full concert schedule and purchase tickets on the band’s website.

