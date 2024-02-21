Britney Spears on Netflix: Did you recognize the other stars of the film Crossroads? – Cinema News

More than 20 years after its release, “Crossroads” finally appears streaming on the Netflix platform. From Zoe Saldana to Anson Mount to Kim Cattrall, have you recognized the actresses and actors opposite Britney Spears?

A minor for some, a cult film for others: Crossroads has just arrived in the Netflix catalog. Britney Spears’ only experience as an actress in cinema was not available on streaming in France, and fans of the singer can now re-watch this romantic road movie.

The presence of Britney Spears in the cast drew crowds and allowed the film to gross over $61 million at the box office upon its 2002 release. Despite its success, American critics were not kind to Crossroads.

In France, on AlloCiné, the film barely reached a 2.7 out of 5 rating for press and a 1.5 out of 5 for audiences. Even if the film is not a masterpiece, it marks the career of one of the biggest pop stars on the planet and above all allows emerging talents to launch their careers.

You might not know it, but Crossroads was written by none other than Shonda Rhimes, who later became the showrunner of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and Murder!

Before becoming the only actress to star in three of the biggest hits of all time, Zoe Saldana actually got her start at Crossroads. He plays Kit, one of Lucy’s (Britney Spears) best friends. Subsequently, the American-Dominican actress distinguished herself in films such as Steven Spielberg’s The Terminal, Gore Verbinski’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, JJ Abrams and Justin Lin’s Star Trek trilogy, but Guillaume’s Blood Ties. Kenneth.

She is known for her roles as Neytiri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and James Cameron’s Avatar franchise.

Another of Lucy’s best friends (Britney Spears) is played by Taryn Manning, who appeared on the screen a year before Crossroads in the comedy-drama Crazy/Beautiful with Kirsten Dunst and Jay Hernandez. Although she continued with other films such as 8 Mile with Eminem or Return to Cold Mountain with Nicole Kidman and Natalie Portman, Taryn Manning’s career in cinema never really took off.

It is especially on television that the actress has distinguished herself. She appeared in a few episodes of Sons of Anarchy and Hawaii 5-0. But she would have to wait until 2013 before finding a bigger role: Tiffany “Pancetucky” Doggett in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black.

Ben’s interpreter, lover of Lucy (Britney Spears), made himself known with Crossroads, but then Anson Mount was not a big success. Although he continued with a few films, it was his role as Cullen Bohannon in the series Hell on Wheels, which he played for 5 years, that gave him a new reputation.

But since then, Anson Mount has been a figure primarily in SF and superheroes. He notably plays Black Arrow in the Marvel Universe, in the Inhumans series and in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; and Christopher Pike in the Star Trek universe with Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Appearing in the teen horror film Jeepers Creepers, Justin Long has more or less popular projects to ensure his career longevity. We found that significantly in dodgeball! Not bad, Die Hard 4: Back to Hell, Tusk, What Men Think, To Hell and the Ed and New Girl series.

He also voiced the character of Alvin in the film Alvin and the Chipmunks and its two sequels. Justin Long recently returned to the horror genre with the film Barbarian and the Goosebumps series.

Known for her role as Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City series, Kim Cattrall leaves New York during the filming of Crossroads to play the mother of Lucy (Britney Spears). Aside from the Sex and the City films, the British-Canadian-American actress never really had a prolific film career.

Since Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall has appeared in several series, such as Tell Me a Story, Filthy Rich, How I Met Your Father, and Glamorous.

The Canadian actor already had a busy career when he was chosen to play Lucy’s (Britney Spears) father in Crossroads. Dan Aykroyd really distinguished himself in The Blues Brothers, Ghostbusters, Miss Daisy and Her Driver, My Girl and Pearl Harbor.

After Crossroads, Dan Aykroyd has been more discerning in cinema and television, but most recently in Ghostbusters: Legacy and soon to be Dr. Ghostbusters: The Threat of Ice. Raymond is back in the limelight playing Stantz.

The movie Crossroads is available on Netflix.