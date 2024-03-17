Package at Mosson, Ousmane Dembélé suffers from a pierced eardrum

A few hours before the match against Montpellier, this Sunday (8:45 pm), Ousmane Dembélé has suffered a punctured eardrum. A team from Smur-Samu de l’Heralt was called in to assess the French international’s state of health. No risk will be taken with the Parisian winger, who will not attend the meeting.

A tough blow for Paris Saint-Germain and France winger Ousmane Dembele. A few hours before the match against Montpellier this Sunday (8:45 pm) and on the eve of the meeting of Blues of Didier Deschamps who called him for this last international window before the Euros, the PSG player is suffering from the disease. Perforated eardrum.

Saved with the blues?

RMC Sport is able to confirm the information published on the site actu.fr A team from Smur-Samu de l’Heralt was called in to assess the French international’s state of health. The MHSC doctor was made aware of the situation and helped the PSG find a solution locally. No risks will be taken with the Parisian winger, who will be saved for the scheduled meeting at the end of the 26th day of Ligue 1. Luis Enrique’s staff made the decision four hours before kick-off.

The tragedy takes place on the eve of the French team’s meeting in Clairefontaine. Called up by Didier Deschamps, Dembele applied for playing time during friendlies against Germany in Lyon (23rd) and Chile (26th) in Marseille. Overwhelmed by physical problems since his arrival at PSG, Ousmane Dembélé has scored just once in 32 matches in all competitions (against Monaco in November (for 12 assists)), but his importance to Luis Enrique’s PSG has been considerable, where he has had an inconsistent game. The role of the right side.