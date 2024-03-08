6 Nations 2024 – French XV formation against Wales: debuts for Nicolas Deporte and Emmanuel Maffou, Nolan Le Guerrec replaces Loukou

Fabian Galthy has just announced the formation of the French XV that will challenge Wales this Sunday at 4pm. As expected, the young guys are there, like the highly anticipated Emmanuelle Mefou. For this trip to Cardiff, the Blues coach dared to change…

Apart from injuries or absences, Fabian Galthi didn’t really change his habits (with the undoubted exception of Paul Gabriellegs’ return), keeping mostly the same men and allowing players like Posolo Tuilghi or Alexandre to be brought into rotation. This time again the Blues coach was forced to operate Some changes with Mathieu Jalibert’s injury Or Suspension of Jonathan Dainty But still made strong choices. One thing is for sure, version 2.0 of this French XV is starting to take shape.

As Meafou explains, Marchand finds his place

After the slap against Ireland, the miraculous win in Scotland and the draw against Italy, this French XV was undoubtedly in need of changes. In any case, this is Fabian Galthi’s bet For this trip to Wales As six players make it into the starting XV.

Julian Marchand regains his starting position on the front line while Peito Mauvaka regains the role of “finisher”. In the second row, more talk with the return of Thibaud Flement and the arrival of Emmanuel Mefau. A similar observation with the return of captain Gregory Alldritt to the third row therefore pushing Paul Boudehent to the bench. No real surprises for the forward pack but a return to “normal” apart from Mefou’s presence, although his tenure didn’t really produce any surprises as it was expected. It is rather on the back lines that Fabian Galthy decides to break the continuity that he loves so much.

Formation of XV of France Early XV : 15. cross out; 14. Penaud, 13. Ficou, 12. Deportere, 11. Bille-Bierre; 10. Ramos; 9. Le Garec; 7.Olivon, 8. Alldritt (cap), 6. Cross; 5.Mefau, 4.Flament; 3. Atonio, 2. Merchant, 1. Yawn. substitute : 16. Mauwaka, 17. s. Taophifenua, 18. Colombe, 19. r. Taofifenua, 20. Raumat, 21. Baudehent, 22. Luku, 23. Moifana.

Youth are finally at the center!

The one who was undoubtedly the most expected in the middle of the field is Nicolas Deporte. Hot on the heels of his world champion title with the Under-20s and his first step as a professional, the Bordeaux player has been part of the rotation since the start of the 6 Nations tournament. His performance is finally rewarded with first choice number 12 at the back. If Fabian Galthy had chosen to start Yoram Moifana in the absence of Jonathan Danti, it is the young Deporte who will make his first steps with the “big guys” to the detriment of Emilian Galeton.

At the back, Thomas Ramos slipped into the opener’s position due to an injury to Mathieu Jalibert (knee). So it is Leo Barre who will replace him in the 15th. A logical choice after all when we know the qualities of a 21-year-old full-back who has been wreaking havoc under the colors of Stade Francais. Finally, the scrum half position was undoubtedly the most sensitive topic since the start of Fabian Galthy’s second term. In the absence of Antoine Dupont, it was Maxime Lukou who played the opening role. Logical for Bordelis until the permanent replacement of Toulouse. But the Saint-Jean-de-Luz native was disappointing and was overtaken by Nolan Le Garec today. More dominant than his competitor at each of his entries in the game since the tournament’s inception, Racingman has logically earned his spot.

Also new on the bench with the presence of Georges-Henri Colombe replacing Dorian Aldegheri. Very interesting with Stade Rochelais, Colombe has gone unnoticed recently and thus has not escaped the radar of the French XV, still looking for an ideal replacement for Uini Atonio. So this trip to Cardiff will feel like a real test in many ways.