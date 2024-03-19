Soccer. After the chaos against Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce considered leaving the Super Lig

Scenes of chaos at the end of the match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce (2-3) on Sunday, March 17, will leave their mark. Through a press release, the leaders of the Istanbul club announced this Monday that they are considering the possibility of withdrawing from the Turkish Championship following these serious incidents. Fenerbahce confirmed convening a general meeting on April 2, as its sole agenda, to follow-up on the tragic affair.

Federation calls for sanctions

The club, where many former Ligue 1 footballers play in particular such as ex-Marseilles Cengiz Under and ex-Strasbourg player Alexandre Djiku, also mentioned relegation from the Championship among the studied measures.

On Sunday, at the end of the match, there were fresh scenes of violence with local club supporters attacking players on the pitch. Surreal footage of the casual brawl quickly circulated on social networks, showing a back kick from Belgium international Michy Batshuayi and a punch from Bright Osayi-Samuel.

This Monday, March 18, the day after these scenes of violence, the Turkish Interior Minister announced that twelve people had been arrested. Federation demanded “Necessary Criminal Sanctions”.