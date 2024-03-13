Simone Inzaghi (Inter): “Atletico transform at home”
If Simone Inzaghi’s men win the first leg at the San Siro (1-0), they know the second leg of their round of 16 tie in Madrid promises to be dangerous, facing a team unbeaten in La Liga this season at the Metropolitano, where they Also won all three group matches of the Champions League. “It’s a fact, Atlético changes at home”Inzaghi warned in a press conference.
“In La Liga, they will be in the lead if they only play at home. There were 13 wins and one draw out of 14 matches. I think in their last 29 matches they have only lost to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey. I watched the match on TV and they didn’t deserve to losehe added. We have prepared as best as possible, knowing that the Metropolitano is a benchmark for Atlético, knowing that we have a minimal advantage and we will not guess. »
While Inzaghi does not know what game plan Atletico coach Diego Simeone will employ for this encounter, he is ready for what awaits him in Madrid. “If we look at the season, we did well against teams that expected us against more aggressive teams.He recalled. We don’t know what Atlético will do tomorrow night (Wednesday). This is a team that can change during a match. They have high quality players, we know it will be very intense and we will have to manage the difficulties well. »