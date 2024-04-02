Our tested top 3 smartphones not to miss in April 2024

After MWC 2024, the smartphone market got a new momentum with the introduction of attractive models. The Frandroid editorial team, as usual, tried many references. Here are three smartphones we tested this month that deserve your attention.

The start of 2024 has been eventful in terms of smartphone releases. The famous MWC show allowed certain manufacturers to unveil their models for European markets. Several new phones have appeared in France and in the editorial staff Friendroid was able to test. If these are not the best smartphones of 2024, you have some very interesting references. For this April batch, we decided to pick Xiaomi 14, Nothing Phone 2a and Xiaomi Poco X6 Pro. A high-end device, great value for money and a smartphone designed for gaming.

8 /10

Handling quality

Its daily strength

A fun photo experience Only 4 versions of Android Available at

€1,099 at Darty



Xiaomi’s new series aims to take on Apple and Samsung once again. With the Xiaomi 14, the Chinese brand delivers a complete high-end smartphone that lives up to expectations. This starts with the handling which we especially appreciated, thanks to the understated design and high quality finish. Generally speaking, it’s the entire user experience on the phone that’s worth appreciating, be it its touch screen or the internal power provided by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Friendroid, we especially appreciated the photo part of the Xiaomi 14 which gives excellent performance in any situation that is thrown at you. In our opinion, this is one of the best smartphones for photography in 2024. With a starting price of 990 euros, the phone confirms its status as a high-end product, even if we regret the guaranteed 4 short years of Android updates. Xiaomi 14 review is available on Friendroid To know more.

8 /10

Always attractive design

Full customization

its performance Available at

€348 on Amazon



The Nothing brand is still fresh in the manufacturers’ market, but its desire to shake things up on Android remains intact. With this phone 2a, the company is targeting an audience looking for the best quality/price ratio. To do this, the smartphone maintains the sleek design of the Nothing devices at the expense of content quality. We particularly noted its beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that offers a very wide range of colors and one of the best experiences at this price point. Among the good points of our test, the software part of the Nothing smartphone is also worth remembering due to its wide range of customization. Finally, in the power aspect, it’s hard to fault the model, even if we would have liked the standby time to be a little less energy-intensive. For a smartphone under 400 euros, the Nothing Phone 2a is one of the best references we’ve tested.

8 /10

liquid screen

Powerful in gaming

design Poor photo quality Available at

€339 on Amazon



If Xiaomi is so successful, the brand also owes it to its wide and complete catalog. With the Poco X6 Pro, the Chinese firm delivers an accessible gaming smartphone. To be successful, this model has a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor installed. The high-end chip never failed during our testing, even when it was on Genshin effect Or Fortnite. To confirm its good gaming capabilities, we also put the touch screen to the test, which offers pleasant brightness as well as good responsiveness. In terms of design, we like the yellow wagon leather version which gives the phone real personality. On the other hand, photo quality is clearly not the smartphone’s strong point. The photos are just acceptable and you will have no trouble finding a model that manages to perform better than the Poco X6 Pro. On the other hand, those looking for a great phone for gaming can refer to our review of the Xiaomi Poco X6 Pro.

