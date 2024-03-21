Game news According to these experts PS5 Pro is not necessarily the best support for playing GTA 6…

Lately, rumors have been swirling around the PS5 Pro. While the console isn’t even official yet, some hardware and tech experts believe that it won’t allow GTA 6 to run at 60 frames per second because there’s a very specific point.

While waiting for GTA 6, speculations abound

Since its announcement last December, Grand Theft Auto VI is no longer being talked about, at least not officially. For the moment, players will have to be content to wait patiently until 2025, while watching the one and only trailer released until then over and over again. So, to pass the time, players have fun speculating about what the adventure will hold for them. But today, These are the hardware experts who speak And whose prediction may not make many people happy.

for years, The Digital Foundry site and YouTube channel have become a reference for everything related to video game technology.. Every time a new title is released, its journalists offer a test that looks at the graphics and purely technical aspects of the experience using their numerous specific tools. In other words, His opinions regarding hardware are valuable and highly trusted in the video game media landscape. For this reason, when they mention the case of PS5 Pro and GTA 6, there is reason to listen.

GTA 6 not in 60 fps on PS5 Pro? It is very likely…

During a special edition of his podcast dedicated to the PlayStation 5 Pro, Rich Leadbetter, founder of Digital Foundry, naturally came to talk about Grand Theft Auto VI., the most anticipated game at the moment, on Sony’s next console. Here’s what he says:

By saying “we’ll be able to run it at 60fps”, all the speculation that this case will be suitable for Grand Theft Auto 6, unless Rockstar does some magical things with the CPU, and I think that won’t be the case, 10% more for the processor. The power will not change much.

As a reminder, according to numerous serious media reports, The PlayStation 5 Pro will offer a 3.85Ghz processor, representing just a 10% increase in power compared to the base console.. Saying so This doesn’t seem like enough for an ambitious and graphically advanced title like Grand Theft Auto VI, as we have seen in the first trailer released. In the meantime, we’re not immune to Rockstar showing off “magic” like Red Dead Redemption II on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One before. Response in 2025 for GTA 6 and apparently at the end of the year for PS5 Pro.