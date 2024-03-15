Finally a real price cut for Samsung’s latest premium smartphone

Were you expecting a price drop on Samsung’s latest high-end smartphone? Now’s probably a good time to get cracking as the Galaxy S24 can be found on Rue du Commerce for 879 euros instead of the current 959 euros.

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is a very good smartphone. It retains all the know-how of the Korean firm while adding some new design features and has performance that meets expectations in 2024. Were you waiting for the price to drop to offer it? It is Rue du Commerce first with a price reduction of around 10% compared to its launch price in January 2024. So this is the first official price cut from the French retailer.

Why is the Galaxy S24 a great smartphone?

For its round design and top screen

for its very good performance (even under Exynos) and its photo versatility

For its satisfactory autonomy

Launched at 959 euros, the Samsung Galaxy S24 (8 + 256 GB) is currently on sale at Rue du Commerce for 879 euros, a discount of 80 euros.

A new design and a screen that is still perfect

With its iPhone-style rounded edges, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is flattering for its design. Its small size gives it good maneuverability and the finish is perfect. It is also IP68 certified and protected from hazards by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The smartphone is very pleasant in the hand with an excellent level of finish, the matte back is elegant, does not pick up any fingerprints,

On the front, its 6.2-inch screen doesn’t make any major mistakes, still offering excellent brightness, faithful colors and good responsiveness. Amoled, Full HD+, with adaptive 120 Hz refresh, are other popular features of this panel. On the photo side, it offers a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10-megapixel x3 telephoto lens. If the alternate modes are still a bit flimsy and the night mode isn’t quite up to the level of the Ultra version, the S24 excels in almost all cases. In short, it is a very good camera phone.

Good performance despite reverting to Exynos

After a year of ditching Snapdragon, Samsung returns with its in-house chips on the Galaxy S24, reserving Qualcomm for its Galaxy S24 Ultra. As for the RAM, it is limited to 8 GB. On paper, this Exynos 2400 chip is nothing to be ashamed of. The benchmark shows higher performance than the Qualcomm chip. So it is on the GPU part that it will show some signs of weakness, with poor evolution on paper. But in thought, these remain very good levels for a smartphone at this price, especially if you don’t intend to play with it 24 hours a day.

The only real downside concerns the battery which is small (4,000 mAh) and this is reflected in the autonomy. As for recharging, it’s limited to a maximum of 25 W (charger not included) which doesn’t allow you to take advantage of a fast enough boost compared to the competition. Obviously, wireless charging is included.

Want to know more? Don’t hesitate to read our test on the Samsung Galaxy S24.

