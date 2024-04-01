Closed by the health crisis, the Latin Quarter reopens and undergoes its revolution after 3 years of work

necessary

Closed by the health crisis, the night bar in downtown Castres, specializing in cocktails and tapas, reopens Thursday in a new configuration that will surprise regulars.

Many were waiting for it. “He’s missing the center of the city,” says a night owl. Closed by the health crisis, Le Quartier Latin reopens this Thursday. And regulars of this night bar, especially known for its cocktails and tapas, will have a hard time finding their way when re-entering the premises. Because after almost three years of work, it is almost a new establishment that is offered to fans of the genre.

“There was a real barrier in terms of noise in the Latin Quarter. We had a hard time running it in good condition without damaging the neighborhood. So it was either we closed, or we gave the establishment a big boost,” confides boss Charles Cimarosti, who owns Pop Art. Accustomed to work in their establishments like nightclubs, to revive them and surprise their customers. And more than an evolution, it is almost a revolution that the Latin Quarter has experienced, even if it retains its identity.

A building was constructed to soundproof the space

It starts from the entrance which is now located at 9 boulevard Raymond-Vittos. A wide corridor invites you to the patio, which will be the smoking area. From there, a staircase leads through a sound lock to the new premises. We enter what was before the terrace which is completely covered. It is actually a new permanent building that was carefully decorated with a mixture of stone, wood and vegetation, all presented with light effects.

Two environments in one space

The new Latin Quarter now offers a 300 m2 covered room, fully soundproofed, with a large central bar. On the one hand, in line with the old space, which has kept its removable roof for summer evenings, you can drink or eat while chatting quietly with the right sound. On the other hand, in the new covered part, the music will be louder for a more festive atmosphere where you can dance around standing tables thanks to DJs or groups of musicians.

Late service for catering

“Everybody will be there,” explains Charles Cimarosti who has also organized several catering services at 7:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 11 pm. “This late service will be the strength of the Latin Quarter,” confides the boss, who has recruited two chefs and a pastry chef who will offer a tapas menu as well as quick dishes. “Everything is homemade. And we favor regional products,” adds Charles Cimarosti who also built a new kitchen and bathroom and a room upstairs. A new Latin quarter “more functional and ergonomics” bosses who already have many activities in mind.

Latin Quarter 2.0 will be open from Thursday to Saturday and until 6pm on the day before public holidays.

Information and reservations at 06.84.33.01.04 or 05.63.44.04.53.