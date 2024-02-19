Osteoporosis: This diet can help slow the disease

After the age of fifty, osteoporosis sometimes enters the skeleton of women and men. By targeting the right foods, you can prevent the onset or worsening of disease symptoms. Here’s what you should and shouldn’t have on your plate to avoid the risk of bone fractures as you age.

There is no age to think about bone health. In this area, it is better to start early so that one day you are not told by your rheumatologist that you are suffering from osteoporosis. This deterioration of bone tissue, which often manifests itself as a fracture after minor trauma, affects one in three women and one in five men over the age of 50 worldwide. A recent study posted online at the Springer Link database also estimates that in 2034, the number of fractures due to osteoporosis will reach 610,000. For comparison, there were 484,000 in 2019, Insurm relays. Although this disease is usually associated with aging, it can occur at any age. That is why it is best to protect yourself from them. how ? By providing your body with the right nutrients that will strengthen your bones naturally.

How Much Calcium Should You Take Every Day?

Associated with good bone health, calcium is essential to fight or prevent osteoporosis. To do this, you still need to be able to meet your daily intake. In adults, they are 900 to 1000 mg. According to ANSES, postmenopausal women over age 55, pregnant and lactating women should reach 1,200 mg per day. We naturally think of dairy products, such as yogurt, cottage cheese or even hard cheese, but plants are also good sources of calcium! It is especially found in a variety of vegetables, including broccoli, green beans, spinach, peas, and all cabbages. Oilseeds (almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, sesame, etc.) are also not excluded, as are fresh fruits (oranges, kiwis, blackberries, clementines). As a reminder, 99% of calcium is found in bones and 1% in blood. Thus, a diet rich in calcium forms a strong shield to slow the loss of bone tissue.

Protein and vitamin D, another anti-osteoporosis ally

In addition to calcium, protein plays a major role in the prevention of osteoporosis. Indeed, a diet rich in meat, fish, eggs, cheese or beans will not only reduce the risk of fractures, but also contribute to bone strength and density. To compensate for these efforts, also make sure to consume enough vitamin D, a hormone synthesized using the sun’s UV rays, found in fatty fish, egg yolks, dark chocolate or even ‘sun exposure’. Avoiding or delaying the diagnosis of osteoporosis is even more important, as it is essential for calcium absorption. If you have deficiencies, especially in winter, vitamin D supplements may be prescribed by a health professional.