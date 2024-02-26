HIV, Syphilis, Gonorrhea… Will STIs Break Records at Olympic Games?

During the Olympic and Paralympic Games scheduled from July 26 to August 11 and August 28 to September 8, 2024 respectively, 16 million tourists are expected on the streets of the capital. The risk of significant spread of sexually transmitted infections stresses the party.

Chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis… unwanted guests could disrupt the celebrations of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which are set to open five months to the day on July 26. This sexually transmitted infection (STI) is spread through unprotected sex. Statistically more frequent engagements during large gatherings: concerts, festivals or… the Olympics.

In 2021, before the Tokyo Games, Japanese health authorities were concerned about the strong spread of STIs whose circulation “has not decreased compared to before the start” of the epidemic. There are “risks of importation and spread” of HIV, even if it is “likely that cases are detected only after the Olympics.” Can be done”, they noted.

Another study conducted after the Sydney Olympics in 2000 shed light on this phenomenon. “The proportion of people with symptoms or known contact with a sexually transmitted infection (STI) was higher during the games”, an increase of about 29%.

Dominique Costagliola, an epidemiologist and HIV specialist, warned in a review of ‘Inserm’ last January, concerned that the infection could pose a threat to French health systems.

“Many people expect and we expect contact between these people, including sexual contact,” she explains to BFMTV.com. “There is a risk of increasing the spread of STIs during this period.”

Experts contacted by BFMTV.com mainly discuss the spread of the “classic” STIs: chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV. An infection whose circulation is already increasing globally and in France.

The “challenge” of measuring 16 million strangers

This summer, 16 million tourists from around the world are expected to converge on the capital during the Olympic and then Paralympic Games. Mechanically, due to the number of people present, but due to the festive spirit of the event held in the middle of summer, contagion will undoubtedly increase. But this estimate is quite a puzzle.

“Measuring the increase in STI cases during a major event like the Olympic Games is a real challenge”, explained the services of the World Health Organization (WHO) to BFMTV.com.

Some elements make measurement difficult. Key: Absence of visible symptoms in many infected people. Another problem, “these symptoms may appear only after the return of (in-game visitors, editor’s note) to their country of origin”, adds the WHO.

So an increase may occur but may remain invisible for some time. For example, this was the case in the first weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic, during which the lack of access to tests made it more difficult to monitor the number of cases.

For its part, Public Health France does not expect “an increase in the number of STI diagnoses during the period of the Olympic or Paralympic Games”. However, the organization mentions “infection” and mentions “infection” – an unknown number that could not possibly be detected during a visit to Paris.

A test for health services?

Whether it is a wave, a tidal wave or a tsunami, this issue calls for issues of prevention and preparedness. “On the ground, we have to prepare for the possibility of an increase in emergency situations for post-exposure treatment prescriptions against HIV, or STI screening,” says keeper Dominic Costagliola. “This will affect emergency services.”

Health services in ÃŽle-de-France are already anticipating a summer period that is more tense than usual. The regional health agency plans to “strengthen without over-pacing” its workforce. Stress that will result from all illnesses and injuries, especially STIs.

But prevention works better than cure. In this sense, “for this period, Public Health France continues its efforts to promote sexual health: active work is already underway to provide specialized brochures”. The health agency is organizing an awareness campaign ahead of the sequence during Sexual Health Week from June 3 to 9.

How will free condoms be implemented?

Over 200,000 condoms for athletes

To avoid spoiling games: come out covered. This is the mantra of the organizers of Paris 2024. If they are not working on sexual health issues for the general public, they are worried about the delegation they invited this summer.

A prevention campaign is planned with athletes in mind. “We will provide many types of protective equipment: male and female condoms, with or without latex, as well as oral dams”, said Laurent Dallard, prevention director and Philippe Le Venn, Paris 2024’s “chief medical officer”. More than 200,000 condoms will be distributed.

“We are worried by this recurring topic. There has been an increase in the circulation of STIs in the population – including athletes,” he lamented.

Precautions, yes, but nothing drastic. The Paris Games don’t promise to be the hottest. In 2016, amid the spread of the Zika virus, the WHO encouraged travelers to practice safe sex only after returning home… or to “abstain from sexual intercourse for at least eight weeks.”