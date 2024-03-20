Mayo, cold meats, margarine… these statistics to remember about sugar in our diet

We already know that processed meat increases the risk of colon cancer. Less obvious, it can also affect the level of sugar consumed during the day. This is according to a recent study conducted by the National Food Safety Agency (ANSES) in association with the Food Observatory – Okali, published on Tuesday.

Health authorities are taking stock of the presence of sugar in all its forms in the main processed foods consumed by the French every day. From cakes to dairy products, ready meals or sauces, all categories are on the menu. First Assessment: Although sweeteners used in products have decreased over the past ten years, they are still present in most foods. A quick overview of the juiciest stats to sink your teeth into.

77% of products contain sugar

Sucrose, sugar, glucose-fructose syrup, aspartame, dextrose, molasses syrup, fruit juice concentrate, etc. There are many forms of sweeteners or sweet taste vectors which are divided by ANSES into eleven different classes: sucrose class, lactose class, other sugars, syrups, fruit juices and concentrates, caramel, honey, other sugar carriers, so-called filler sweeteners, intense sweetness. and taste.

They are not all equal from a health point of view, but they are all found in our food. Thus, of the 54,000 processed products studied between 2008 and 2020, ANSES listed 77% as containing at least one sweetener ingredient or sweet taste vector.

58% of products contain sucrose

Of the majority of these products containing sweeteners, 58% contain sucrose. This is the so-called table sugar, which is found in most foods “all products combined” mentions ANSES in its study.

For comparison, 24% have syrup-type sweetness and 20% fruit juices and concentrates. It is also sucrose that we find in most products that we do not suspect to contain sugar.

100% grain bar

Cereal bars are not necessarily part of this unpredictable category because, in fact, 100% of cereal bars contain sucrose. If you want to reduce your table sugar intake, avoid these foods, 99% of which also contain sweeteners like syrup.

Cold meat, mayo and broth, these other sweet products

You probably thought these products were sugar free. That is wrong. ANSES notes that 71% of cold sauces such as mayonnaise, low-fat vinaigrettes or other tomato-based sauces contain sucrose, even though they are classified in the category of salty products.

The same goes for broths and soups, not necessarily the best companions for a balanced diet, at least not too sweet. About half of them, precisely 45%, offer table sugar in their recipe. What is surprising is that 30% of charcuterie products, and especially sausages, dried sausages and hams, are composed of at least one ingredient from the sucrose class. Even if fewer of them are concerned about the presence of sugar in the category of syrups, they still remain at 18%, which is more than chocolate-based products (16%) or jams (15%).

Two types of products almost survived

Those that have the best price in terms of sugar are cheese products and especially margarine, which contains 0% traces of sucrose. ANSES explains that 1% are products based on bread sticks or filled cheese bites with related cheese products.

Aspartame on the decline

The most significant advance during the period of analysis is the use of intense sweeteners, therefore not too high in calories, with “very high sweetening power”. The best known of these is aspartame, which is found as a sweetener in so-called “light” or “zero” products for zero sugar. According to the study, aspartame is used in 0.4% of food products, compared to 1.8% ten years ago, while it is still found in 31% of confectionery products.

Finally, note that the study only examines the nature and frequency of ingredients contained but not the quantity used, “rarely indicated on the packaging”. Therefore it is not possible to draw public health conclusions.