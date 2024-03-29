Oops! Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock were spotted leaving a cosmetic surgery office

His face was hidden under a black felt hat, Jennifer Aniston Photographed walking down the steps of a cosmetic surgery practice in Greenwich. actress Sandra Bullock, Hiding behind her sunglasses, Ozark follows Amanda Anka, the wife of series star Jason Bateman. A trio that, despite trying not to notice, has caught everyone’s attention.

Stars who swore by naturalness only

The two stars have always denied their presence at these places injection used Not noticed. “People think I do a lot of (Botox) injections, but that’s not the case“, Jennifer Aniston revealed in 2015. As for Sandra Bullock, who has not been seen in public since 2015 after her partner, Brian Randall, died in August 2023, she defended herself in 2018. Fillers Allergies claim.

Who is Doctor Gordon?

The presence of Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston in these places raises questions and provokes countless comments. And for good reason, the expert they consulted was none other than DC Neil A. is gordon, Renowned face and neck plastic surgeon, who specializes in facial rejuvenation and rhinoplasty. “A member of the clinical faculty at Yale since 1996, Dr. Gordon’s expertise was further recognized by his appointment (…)

