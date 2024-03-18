At 50, Heidi Klum ditches her iconic bangs and reveals a wrinkle-free forehead

No more wavy hair and straight bangs, the beautiful Heidi Klum hair signature, and welcome to ultra-trendy and rejuvenating wet hair. Photo.

The bangs end! Heidi Klum decided to ditch her typical locks for an evening to embrace the hairstyle of the moment. And for good reason, this Monday, March 11, 2024, the star showed up at an Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair with perfectly mastered wet hair.

Heidi Klum dares to wear wet hair

Besides her long metallic dress, which gave a glimpse of her perfect figure, there’s another detail that didn’t go unnoticed in Heidi Klum’s look: her hairstyle. International model was wearing Hair cut back to a “just out of the shower” effect. An ultra trendy hair beauty treatment that is not common for the 50-year-old star. Usually always faithful to her straight bangs that cover part of her face, she appears without this detail. By freeing her forehead from her locks, she reveals that after the age of fifty A smooth face with no signs of age. Not a single wrinkle or fine line is visible on her skin!

© Instagram Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum’s smoky look

In terms of makeup, emphasis was placed on her smoky eyes. Heidi Klum wears it A dark halo around the eye, in the same metallic tone as her outfit, giving her a femme fatale look. For a more intense look, she opted for a pair of false eyelashes. Her perfect complexion, meanwhile, includes bronzer, pink blush and a good dose of highlighter. After all, model Leni Klum’s mother wisely chose to make her mouth Nude lipstick Which is close to peach color. A great way to awaken your fair skin with warm undertones.