“One Day”: Does the Netflix Romantic Series Live Up to Film?

For years, on the same date every year, Emma and Dexter would write to each other. However, the two took very different paths. Emma takes odd jobs, Dexter travels to Europe and enjoys life as part of the affluent environment. Emma then becomes a teacher, although without giving up her desire to write a novel (while waiting to believe in herself enough, she allows her thoughts to exist in her numerous notebook pages filled with adolescence). Dexter becomes a television star, then in full swing. Behind the golden illusion of film sets and excesses of the entertainment world, it actually hides a deep sadness. He slowly sinks into alcohol and drugs. At the same time, Emma leaves to live her dream as a writer in Paris… And so, for almost 20 years, the paths of these two lovers will cross, love each other, move away, lose and find each other. each other again. The audience laughs and cries as everything happens to them. Above all, it delights to recognize these lonely people whose simple presence of others is enough to bring them some light. Because that’s all it is: finding salt in life’s foggy daily life.

While Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess played the roles of Emma and Dexter in the cinema

In 2011, the story of David Nicholls is the subject of the first cinematic adaptation by Lone Sherfig (To which we owe the social film Riot Club Or even a play Winter in New York). The Danish filmmaker, from 1988 to 2011, put his two protagonists in love without really knowing it (taking care to start his scenes on St. Swithin’s Day every year on July 15, as the novel and the series would also do. , hence the title one day). For the record, some scenes in the feature film were filmed in Brittany. We can, for example, recognize Dinard Lock Beach and its outdoor swimming pool, but also Dinan Viaduct and its harbour. The sequence where Emma and Dexter meet on the naturist beach was filmed at the Guimorais in St. Coulomb.

In the role of Emma Morley, actress Anne Hathaway Just flawless: a model student from the working class, an aspiring writer and a young woman who hopes to change the world in her own way. We find her hair down and naturally curly before cutting her cut short as her character ages and minutes into the film. Although unsure of herself at first, she gradually emphasizes her character’s strengths as well as her flaws. Jim Sturgess, for its part, impersonates him as Dexter Mayhew. He changes less physically, but matures just as much (it must be admitted that he really needed it). A privileged academic but with no real plans for the future who likes to entertain and seduce the entire campus, he grows arrogant and selfish before redeeming his behavior (thanks to love, perhaps?). Together, they create the chemistry we envisioned along the lines David Nicholls. Although this tandem worked its charm, the reviews when the film was received were generally very poor. range or gap one day Can fill? It is possible.