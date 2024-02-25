A glittering fashion marathon for Versace

Many stars have left their suitcases for Fashion Week in Milan. On Friday February 23, Versace presented its Autumn-Winter 2024 collection, designed by Donatella Versace. Transparency and leather have responded to each other. In terms of colors, the watchword was black and red with a few touches of the label’s iconic yellow.

Surprisingly Anne Hathaway took her place in the front row. The actress, the face of the Italian fashion house, had the privilege of wearing a preview of a model from the new collection. A short red leather dress which she paired with a pair of sparkly fiery red pumps.

Saw in the evening

Her fashion marathon continued into the evening. The 41-year-old American attended an after party hosted by the brand. Stepping out of her mini-dress, she wore a crop top and matching black and white checkered skirt, which was hidden under a long black coat as she arrived. An outfit that once again perfectly matched her flamboyant shoes.

An evening that also featured previous catwalk appearances by Gigi Hadid and Donatella Versace. Hyunjin from Stray Kids group was also present. The South Korean star, a global ambassador for the Italian label since last July, swapped his skin-tight black satin suit for a leather jacket. A fashion choice that won the approval of her fans, who gathered en masse for her arrival.

Milan Fashion Week will end on Monday. Among the rest of the memorable events, the Dolce & Gabbana, Bali and Bottega Veneta fashion shows on today’s calendar. The baton will be passed on to Paris which will welcome the stars and models from Monday 26 February to Tuesday 5 March.