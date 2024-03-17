A real MCU star in the cast of Jurassic World 4?

A star of the Marvel Universe may land a major role in the upcoming Jurassic World, slated for summer 2025. But who is he?

The Jurassic Park saga is still as cult as ever. But the later Jurassic World films do much less. So, to restart the machine, the production could call on a big Marvel star. We tell you more.

Jurassic World 4: Where Are We?

We learned a few months ago that the screenwriter of Jurassic World 4 had changed. Indeed, in the end, it would be David Koepp who also co-wrote The Lost World on Jurassic Park. Since then, Universal has not released any further information.

So it is difficult to know where this project is. We still know That film is slated for a late 2025 release. It’s still a while before we see him on the big screen. We know we’ll get Marvel star Chris Pratt there.

then Guardians of the Galaxy, The actor carries on brilliantly and plays his role perfectly. However, we don’t even know the plot of this 4th part of the saga. We only know that it is being written. And it always takes time.

Meanwhile, everyone is wondering about the casting. Because nothing has been validated. We doubt Marvel star Chris Pratt will be there. But other than that, it’s hard to really know what awaits us.

So filming should be done this summer. And according to insider Jeff Schneider, Marvel’s big star Scarlett Johansson may appear in this film. Apparently, he was also offered the lead role.

Scarlett Johansson has reportedly been offered the lead role in the ‘Jurassic World’ movie. (Source: https://t.co/P6G2cqN8fm) pic.twitter.com/InKzOVtgsM — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 14, 2024

Marvel: Scarlett Johansson in lead role?

Indeed, this is the news of the moment. Scarlett Johansson may well join the fourth installment of Jurassic World. The famous actress has ended her commitment to Marvel with the end of the phase of her character Black Widow.

Even if we see her again For the spin off on Disney+. A spin off that made us regret his character’s disappearance. Since then, the Marvel actress has been rather discreet. Even if we see her In Wes Anderson’s latest film.

Obviously, Jurassic World 4 should have a female lead role. The actress may also have met the director on the subject. So this will be quite concrete information. But will he accept?

Because the former Marvel actress has projects lined up. In fact, he will star in a comedy film that will release this summer. but in north star, A dramatic comedy. And the projects don’t stop there. Scarlett Johansson The camera should also go behind.

So, will he accept this project? We do know that Steven Spielberg will be on board as an executive producer. Maybe this can convince the actress? And even if everyone suspects the presence of Chris Pratt. This is still not confirmed.

None of the previous actors have announced their presence for this yet. And the last film is from 2022. So, since then the water has flowed over the bridges. But everyone hopes to see Chris Pratt reprise his role.

Tags: Jurassic World – Marvel