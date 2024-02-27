Emma Stone’s surprising challenge on the set of “Poor Creatures”.

Emma Stone Had to eat “until he vomited” on the set of his latest film, Poor creatures No Yorgos Lanthimos. During a roundtable held this weekend in Los Angeles, the 35-year-old actress revealed that one of the biggest challenges of the feature film was dealing with the many quirks of her character, Bella Baxter, including her eating habits that make her particularly nauseous. . “Learning to walk or eating 60 Portuguese custard tartlets, the first bite of which is delicious, but at the end you really want to throw up,” she explained.

for Mia’s interpreter in La la land (2016), these aspects of the role were more difficult to manage than the sexually explicit side of her character: “Those scenes were fast. We knew exactly what we were doing. Bella’s sexuality was another aspect of it, as well as the way she was going to film it, our incredible intimacy coordinator, our small crew and everything else. In a way, it was the easiest part because it was choreographed. is”

“I felt I was letting him down”

Playing Bella Baxter was not easy for Emma Stone. In an interview given to Diversity, the actress admitted that she had many doubts. She thought she didn’t fit the character: “I think because I’d been with it in my head for so long and was so in love with Bella, I was afraid I wouldn’t fit the character. I had to let her down from the first week. And Yorgos had the impression to disappoint. It was just difficult. » But the mission was a success: her interpretation brought her numerous awards and an Oscar nomination for best actress.