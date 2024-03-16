Official GTA 6 pre-order options available early

Let me start by popping any bubbling feelings of excitement you may be experiencing.

No, you cannot pre-order yet Grand Theft Auto VI – but dataminers have now discovered code related to pre-orders for both the physical and digital versions of the game on Rockstar’s website, so we might be getting close.

Even without being liberated, GTA VI This looks like a monumental game. When its first trailer was released in December last year, it quickly broke the record for most views in 24 hours held by Mr. Beast.

Rockstar’s tweet announcing the trailer’s debut date also quickly became the most liked game-related tweet of all time.

You can understand why the analysts mention it GTA VI As the most important game release in video game history.

Fans can’t wait to get their hands on it, which is completely understandable, but we’re working with a 2025 release date.

Hopefully, later this year, Rockstar will ramp up their marketing for the game, which should mean another trailer.

It’s likely we’ll get our first look at the gameplay later, which is an extremely exciting prospect.

Can pre-orders open after that? Well, dataminers think Rockstar is ready for this moment.

Reddit user Both_Play_3210 searched the backend of Rockstar’s website, finding files referring to physical and digital pre-orders.

“After making some changes to the Rockstar website which brought more visibility GTA VI“I decided to investigate the website’s console files and found pre-programming schematics of the game, including options for both the physical and digital versions,” they wrote.

“While this isn’t a monumental discovery, it could indicate that we’re getting closer to another trailer and possibly an announcement of purchase availability and pricing at the end of the video. »

The GTA VI The community certainly seems optimistic.

“That’s nice, nice shot man. We need another trailer soon,” said Ok_Psychology5332, while starsvthebans added: “Great find. I am very excited to see this marketing rollout.

Hold on, my friends. We are at the end of a ten year wait.