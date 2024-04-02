Game news Minecraft was released on almost all consoles… except one of the best selling in the world! This will be done soon

Minecraft may not make as much noise as other video games, which are also extremely popular, but we have to realize how far we’ve come in over ten years. Heaps of support, stratospheric sales figures and yet, the Mojang title is still ignoring this console with millions of copies. But, luckily, that might change!

A new version designed for PS5 will be in the works

We probably tend to forget it, but video games Minecraft One of the best-selling titles in the world. Even crazier, it is quite simply the video game that tops the best-selling rankings in history as it has sold over 300 million copies.. To better understand performance, you must know that it is Grand Theft Auto 5 Which is second in the ranking… about 200 million sales, 195 more accurate and according to the latest estimates. However MinecraftFor his part, his ascent is still not complete!

currently, The actual version of MinecraftAnd we are talking about one version… PS5 ! Yes, apparently it is possible to launch the game on the latest Sony console but that is a port of the PS4 version, not the native version. However, since then the situation can quickly reverse Microsoft and Mojang seem to be working on an optimized version for Sony’s next-gen consoles., including 4K. This possible release was shared by PlayStation Game Size account X (formerly Twitter). But we are still waiting for the proper formalities from the developers.

Check out the PS5 console on Amazon

New stuff, video game aside, but not only that: the Minecraft movie is coming!

More than twelve years after its publication, Mojang’s title is still in the news. It hasn’t been particularly reassuring news since we heard it recently A massive data leak, put up for sale on an illegal platform, But luckily there is still information about the release of the feature film. In mid-March, he was one of the stars of this upcoming blockbuster who took time to discuss his level of involvement in the project, making sure. That he “drank and ate Minecraft”. For the moment, there is no exact release date of the film but It is actually expected for 2025.

Anyway, the director of MinecraftWho is none other than Jared Hess, knows very well that he is facing a huge challenge by undertaking such a project.. Aware of this pressure, the director explained that he wanted to do everything to meet the expectations of fans, especially children who represent a very large segment of the population. For Jared Hess, this is definitely a can’t-miss production under any circumstances and, without a doubt, the first visual will generate a huge response, even if the director has a specific objective in mind which includes Don’t repeat the same mistakes as the first live-action Sonic film.