Two main pieces of information come from the leaker

We just got two major tidbits about season 2 of The Last of Us, and one of them was loved by viewers.

The impatience for season 2 of The Last of Us is growing. So yeah, we still don’t have a trailer to get teeth into. However, the announcement of the casting part and numerous stolen images left our mouths watering. There’s only one major question left: when is the release date? Well, imagine that we’ve just been given the first release window, which is based on very important information in particular.

Beware, below, there is an implication that could be seen as a major spoiler for those who haven’t played the game. If you do not want to take this risk, do not continue reading. You have been warned.

Season 2 of The Last of Us to debut in 2025?

A bit of clarification before getting to the heart of the matter, but this news comes to us from a user named DanielRPK. This insider is usually well informed about what is happening in the area. This time, he tells us that Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel in The Last of Us series, has finished shooting his scenes. The actor will then film Fantastic Four this summer. So far, nothing surprising. Production on Season 2 should logically end this year, as it began in early 2024.

Our man also explained that filming will usually wrap up next August. He continues by hinting that Season 2 will therefore be released around March/April 2025. A small series that finally gives us a hint of the release window. The wait will still be a bit long, but it allows us to finally get a more or less accurate benchmark. After all, we’re not dealing with an official confirmation, which might kill some people’s excitement.

So, when in doubt, we’ll always take this information with a pinch of salt. However, the comments within are not without logic. In the case of Pedro Pascal, we doubted that he would finish his scenes before everyone else. This isn’t a huge surprise, and it also shows us that filming is slowly nearing its end. As a result, The Last of Us Season 2 shouldn’t take long to release the first trailer, just to excite the community. In the meantime, we’ll deal with the stolen images that ended up on the web.

Part of the casting that has been revealed (Credit: Variety)

