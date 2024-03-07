Release date, gameplay, trailer… everything has been revealed

Rockstar Games is reportedly working on the development of Red Dead Redemption 3. Here’s everything we know.

Red Dead Redemption 3 can’t be ruled out, but Rockstar obliges, not for now. While the calendar, internally, suggests a sequel to Bully as well as the highly anticipated GTA 6, the Cowboy Saga may have also recorded its expansion into a trilogy.

Discover our latest podcasts

Publication date Red Dead Redemption 3

So there is no release date yet Red Dead Redemption 3And it shouldn’t happen anytime soon, since GTA 6 It is still in the pipeline and entering its final stages of development. The game is scheduled for release in late 2025 exclusively on consoles. If RD3 is well planned by Rockstar Games, we should trust the release for it. 2030MuMoreearly As a reminder:

Red Dead Redemption was introduced in 2010

Red Dead Redemption 2 Released in 2018

As mentioned earlier, Rockstar is looking to release some other titles (at least if we believe the announcements). One of these titles certainly is Bully 2 and secondly, GTA 6. It remains to be seen where Red Dead Redemption 3 Can settle down, knowing that Max Payne fans are also looking forward to Game 4!

To date there are only three official sources:

Chief Executive of Take-Two (R*’s parent company), who clarified that “The Red Dead have all the ingredients to be a regular franchise“

CEO of Tech-Two Strauss Zelnick announced that “If it’s really really good, then series (GTA, RDR) will continue“, which shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

announced that “If it’s really really good, then series (GTA, RDR) will continue“, which shouldn’t be too much of a problem. A Rockstar developer who revealed on his Linkedin profile that he has “Work on RDR3 began after the release of Red Dead Redemption 2“

Right after the first trailer for GTA 6Roger Clarke – who plays Arthur Morgan in RDR 2 – confirmed it A message posted on the X platform (ex-Twitter) that “Red Dead Redemption 3 will see the light of day.“

Trailer, Gameplay:

As for the release date, nothing is official yet. According to rumors, some artwork It can be published on different channels Red Dead 3, which will take the opportunity to change its name. It will become a saga Red Dead RetributionThe translation of “revenge”, and which will correspond to the events of the game.

Indeed, in Red Dead 3Some rumors want us to play John Marston’s son, who wants revenge after the ending. Red Dead Redemption (the first of his name) and who founded his own gang in Chicago. A fate that would be particularly tragic because of what her parents wanted for her, but which also fits with her (brief) stay at Angelo Brontë’s mansion. Red Dead Redemption 2.

This period has something to confirm with the new leak At the very beginning of January 2021! in Red Dead Redemption 2, Three arms from this gangster era (circa 1908) are referenced In a few lines of codeLeft here by mistake after phase testing in Red Dead 2 Game Engine.

GS

Will Arthur Morgan come? Red Dead Redemption 3 ?

After John Marston’s appearance in Red Dead Redemption 2As a playable character, will Arthur Morgan be entitled to the same preferential treatment for this sequel? According to the main man concerned, namely actor Roger Clarke, things are off to a bad start. According to him, “has no meaning.Believe in Arthur’s involvement. His story has been told, I think.“

So perhaps this means that this third installment will not – once again – tell part of Dutch van der Linde’s gang story.

view of Red Dead Redemption (or revenge) 3 :

Already, the first rumors are being heard without any legitimacy. For now, the principles maintained by the community are:

Play as a gang member early in the van der Linde troupe story, but who is separated from his peers too early to live alone. Before we have details about the origin of the story between Hosea, Dutch and Colm O’Driscoll the latter murders Dutch’s wife Annabelle. Well, it must be said that the Dutch just killed Colm’s brother.

Play as Sadie Adler during the 7 years between Arthur’s death and her final meeting with Micah… See Also.

Playing a Native American in a story that has no connection to previous episodes, except for various references like reservations or NPCs on the map.

John plays Marston’s son, who will become a gangster during the time of the first Italian mafia in the United States.

In short, once again, none of this has been verified and it will be a while before Rockstar confirms it. But internally the game seems to be running fine!