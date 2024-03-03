Fortnite Only Up Code Map: How To Play New Success Mode?

If you’re afraid of heights, you might want to think twice before launching into the latest advanced map Just above On Fortnite! Available on Steam since May, Only Up is an exploration and climbing game that has skyrocketed in popularity in France. The now famous collapse of SqueezieIn which the character of the streamer falls thousands of meters.

Since then, many Fortnite fans have been inspired by the game to launch their own creative Only Up maps. Here are the codes you need to start the exciting climbing sessions of Epic Games’ Battle Royale.

Only 30 players, without checkpoints

One of the most dizzying only up maps. The course is very steep and can accommodate up to 30 players. And since there are no checkpoints, any falls are even more annoying. Reserved for mentally strong veterans!

Only above 2.0

A great multiplayer version, with a few trap platforms that will test your nerves… the little details that make the map so charming? It’s the use of explosives to unbalance opponents and knock them down!

Just up multiplayer

This only up map is currently the most popular among fans. At one point, they had twice as many simultaneous players as the original only up on Steam…

Just up hardcore

A very demanding and sometimes annoying only up. New levels are added regularly for more challenges!

Just don’t “fall” over.

Code: 4939-2566-3650

A former French dataminer treats us to a very nice only up map. Warning: This is sometimes very technical!

How to play Creative Islands only?

Even with the move to Creative Mode 2.0, the method of accessing community creations hasn’t changed.

As a reminder, to play this map in creative mode, you just need to enter the map code (three series of numbers) in the island code tab of game mode selection mode on Fortnite. A few seconds after entering the code, the game will ask you to enter the map in question, to play some games.

