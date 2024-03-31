No, PS5 Minecraft players haven’t been forgotten: a very nice surprise is in store, thanks to Microsoft

While the original PS5 version of Minecraft is starting to expire, a change is on the horizon according to this latest information.

Minecraft Current-Gen, Coming Soon?

Xbox series and PS5 players are waiting for the original version Minecraft. While the Xbox version of the software recently received an update to support 4K, the game is based entirely on the previous generation console’s version. It’s the same for PS5, while the software is only accessible on the latest PlayStation via backwards compatibility with the PS4 version. A disappointing situation, which can however change.

According to VGC, which cites the PlayStation game size, the original PS5 version of Minecraft will be in the works. Information to be taken with a grain of salt given that there has been no official confirmation from Sony, Mojang or Microsoft. That being said, PlayStation Game Size relies on the PlayStation Store backend to collect its information. So there is something solid behind this announcement, even if we have to wait before we know more.

The most beautiful version of Minecraft

High expectations have been placed on these current-gen versions of Minecraft, and for good reason: technically, the console version of the title lags behind its PC iteration. The existence of a current-gen version of the software has also been speculated for many years. Last year, the Xbox Series version of Minecraft was subject to an ESRB classification, but Microsoft clarified to the VGC that this classification in no way indicates the studio’s plans. Having said that, Giant has already been teasing the arrival of a boosted version of Minecraft since 2020, with support for ray tracing. So we inevitably expect to hear about it soon. It remains to be seen when this current-gen version will finally be available.