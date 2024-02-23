The 43-year-old monkey defeats the final boss of Minecraft, which is visible on YouTube

Defeating the Ender Dragon is no easy feat for a human. But for a primate, defeating the final boss of the Minecraft video game is a fairly simple feat. However, a bonobo monkey born and raised in captivity in the United States has just achieved this feat, as reported by BFM Tech & Co. from Konbini.

Six months of training

In total, it took this highly intelligent specimen six months of training to become so familiar with the game that he finished it. A unique experience that was shared with people by American YouTuber ChrisDaCow. The latter released two videos: one last July to recount the monkey’s learning and another this Saturday to let Internet users witness the final battle.

To succeed, primates benefited from adapted commands. He was also supported by Taco, who was less trained than him. In the images, we can see Kanji performing many actions such as hitting regeneration crystals or eating them to heal himself.

A reward system

Guided by a YouTuber, this unusual player would have failed several times, to the point of having to take a break before managing to finish the game. In the first video released in July, we can see the human-organized system make monkey progress. For every good deed, the latter was rewarded with food. It’s enough to make you want to continue your adventure in the pixelated world of Minecraft.

However, Kanzi is not the only animal performing. Recently, a dog named Peanut Butter made headlines for completing a game of the video game Gyromite. Here again, the animal was guided by its master and played with a specially adapted command.