Can GTA 6 finally disappoint more than one, cold shower?

GTA 6 is undoubtedly the most anticipated game. However, it is best to have no illusions about it, especially by imagining elements that may not be present. Explanations.

According to the latest information from the video game industry, Sony’s upcoming PS5 Pro may not meet the expectations for the highly anticipated GTA 6. Technical experts including Digital Foundry have analyzed the leaked specifications of the new console and their findings are mixed. to say the least. What exactly can we learn about the game and what should we expect technically and graphically?

GTA 6 on PS5 Pro can be a little disappointing

The PS5 Pro, generally expected for the last quarter of 2024, will retain the same processor as the standard PS5, but will benefit from a “High CPU Frequency Mode” offering a 10% performance boost to reach 3.85 GHz. In terms of graphics, the new console promises to be more efficient with a GPU capable of 33.5 teraflops compared to the standard PS5’s 10.28 teraflops, indicating a significant improvement in terms of graphics rendering and ray tracing.

However, GTA 6 fans may be disappointed. Rich Leadbetter, founder of Digital Foundry, Predicts that if GTA 6 runs at 30 frames per second (fps) on a standard PS5, it will be the same on the PS5 Pro.. The reason is that the console’s processor, which runs the simulation, only shows a 10% performance increase. Unless there is a drastic change in game development, GTA 6 is unlikely to offer a 60fps option.. Obviously, that’s a bit of a cold shower if that’s the case… especially at a time when everyone expects to be able to play at 60 FPS.

There is good news in his bag

However, the PS5 Pro excels at rendering older PS5 games, upscaling them from 1080p to 4K thanks to its upscaling and antialiasing solution. PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling (PSSR) technology will also be very important. This point is crucial, as it once again highlights the importance of software optimization over hardware operation.

Additionally, the PS5 Pro will retain the same 16GB of GDDR6 memory as the standard PS5, while adding an additional 1.2GB of system RAM for developers, which should improve app management slightly.

Overall, potential PS5 Pro owners and fans of the GTA series face a mix of increased technological potential and practical uncertainty. As the market eagerly awaits the release of GTA 6 in 2025, the PS5 Pro’s ability to meet performance expectations remains an open question, highlighting the delicate balance between hardware, software and gamer expectations. If the game could really be a slap in the face, it’s not certain that it could benefit from a much higher framerate. And if that’s the case it’s obviously a bit of a shame.