After years of being among the worst champions in LoL, this support could very well make a comeback in the meta!

once upon a time, The competitive meta support revolved a lot around Braum and Leona. Only with the arrival of new champions, various changes in items and runes, These characters were pushed out of the competitive scene. They have been very popular in soloQ, and have achieved very good results recently Consider them as potential competing choices for a more or less limited period.

Braum the ultimate counterpick?

LFL and/or LEC may be spectators There is an impression that the information about Braum’s return is a bit outdated, the champion has had some success in our national/regional leagues, but globally, it was far from certain.. We had a bit of a wait, but Heart of Fragelord seems to be on its way back. It was Released three days ago in LPLAllows OMG to take the game from JD Gaming (best KP of the game, impressive for melee champions that mainly hit single targets).

He didn’t though Recent direct buffs have not been receivedIts last changes, dating back to patch 13.24, became Braum Excellent answer in the competitive meta. It perfectly counters Nautilus in the early/mid and prevents it from applying pressure on the ADC during the lane phase, while doing very well against other trendy/returning supports (especially Rell/Alistar). it’s not There really isn’t a champion you can blindpick (at least in competition), but against certain builds that aren’t so rare in the current meta, Braum has what it takes to counter an opponent’s game plan with ease.

Leona, tour a bit and then leave?

Like Braum, Leona hasn’t found any love since the beginning of season 14. her Winrate in SoloQ has increased on patches though, including high elo (55% winrate in master at 14.4, 54% in emerald and higher), slowly making Radiant Dawn one of the best soloQ supports. she has Again made a few appearances on the big regional stages, but is relatively popular, especially in the lower leagues, whether in Europe (LFL, LVP etc.) or in South Korea (CK). Without being spectacular, its results are true, and they are not It’s not inconceivable to see her pick up more and more when the pros play at 14.4. However, her kit makes her less versatile than the Nautilus, the latter probably being the preferred support tank in the blind. If Rail and Nautilus are banned then Leona may have room to counter certain compositions, or front lane at limit and offer engagement to the team, but she shouldn’t. Nor be a fashionable blindpeaker in support for the next few weeks.

Unfortunately for Leona and Braum fans, Their presence may be transient. Although support is not affected by patch 14.5, Frozen Heart was, losing armor while its cost increased. This item was really strong for its price, and we saw some champions making it against certain builds without even believing it. That one A large Neff support for tanks where the item was almost mandatory. This may not be enough to completely knock tank support out of the meta (especially 100 more gold if we put an army ADC that will drop farming at early levels is fine), but they can. Be less impressive.

Leona still received A slight increase at 14.5 along with Celestial opposition buff, a great item on it but less interesting for Nautilus. This Not enough to compensate for Leona’s lack of mobility, which makes it dangerous to take a stand with her, but it can make her interesting. At the same time, Dream Maker received a small buff, which can benefit mages, and therefore in turn make tanks less interesting. It will be necessary 14.5 Wait a bit for the meta to take shape more solidly.