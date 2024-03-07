On Red Dead Online, mercenaries are put in the spotlight

Come to Saint-Denis this month to meet Angelo Bronte. It actually offers missions that require discretion, talent, and not being too attached to one’s moral values… so Blood Money Contracts double XP and RDO$ until April 1st. Red Dead Online.

Find out at Rockstar Mag.

Find our latest file related Red Dead Redemption 2 With a new episode of “Red Dead Redemption II: What Was Planned in the Beginning.” This time, the episode focuses on mini-games: Red Dead Redemption II: What was originally planned for the mini-games

Recently, Rockstar Games By Jennifer Kolbe announced that employees will return to work in person. Some employees complained after this announcement. Search our article to find out all the details: GTA 6: Rockstar Employee Discontent Risks Continuing Development?

RDO$, XP and Gold Blood Money opportunities are doubled

Use your capital to invest in opportunities The price of blood. Rewards vary depending on you investment…so be playful! This month, this mission rewards double RDO$, XP and gold. Enjoy!

Group bonus

This month, will not decide to make a new permanent There will be no cost at allt. In addition, there is also XP earned during various group missions Double. Complete any Blood Money opportunity with a permanent group to receive Red patterned bandana. For the featured series, play with a group to achieve it Green Prieto poncho.

Blood Money Rewards in Red Dead Online

Received Two powerful miracle tonics And Fifty rounds of ammunition for the High Velocity Pistol, complete the blood money crime. To receive a Blue Morales vestComplete any Blood Money opportunity.

Complete a blood price contract every week of the month to get:

From 5 to 11 March : Throws 20 poisoned knives

: Throws 20 poisoned knives From 12 to 18 March : Green carver pants

: Green carver pants From 19 to 25 March : Battlefield Treasure Map

: Battlefield Treasure Map From March 26 to April 1 : Beige crocodile hat

Double RDO$ and XP in featured series on Red Dead Online

The featured Team Shootout and Target Shootout Series are doubling their rewards this month until April 1st. Win any featured category to receive Carbo double cartridge belt Light brown.

From 5 to 11 March : Extreme Team Shootout Series

: Extreme Team Shootout Series From 12 to 18 March : Extreme Series – St. Denis

: Extreme Series – St. Denis From 19 to 25 March: Shoot the target down to the extreme

Shoot the target down to the extreme From March 26 to April 1 : extreme pro category

Free community inspired decor

There are big winners this month gamingflixx. But he has posted a video Youtube. This set, perfect for riding on the plains for hours and hours, includes:

Medieval hat

scarf

Cotton suspenders

Work shirts for men and western shirts for women

Rifleman gloves

Wide leg warmers for men and women

Bandito pants

Blackburn Boots

Also, the Low Stovepipe Hat and Archery Boots are once again available for purchase in the catalog, until April 1st only.

Mercenary kits are on sale this month at Red Dead Online

Outsiders benefit reduce No Two ingots on mercenary kit. This set includes Fiero Bandana, Ammo, Consumables and Capital. To find out, go to the nearby fence.

promotion

Find all the discounts Red Dead Online is offering this month below, including:

Mercenary kit at (-2 gold).

Shirts & Skirts (-50%)

Torres and Guerra Ponchos (-40%)

Pacific Union Cap (-40%)

Roll Outfits (-40%)

Saddle and work horses (-40%)

Revolver (-40%)

Rifle and Revolver Ammo (-40%)

Mauser Pistol (30%)

Interactions (-30%)

To never miss any news from Rockstar Games, join us Youtube, X (Twitter), Threads, Instagram, Facebook, brown sky And discord.

Have a great day everyone at Rockstar Mag’.

(source)