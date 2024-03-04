Nikki Haley wins her first primary but Trump is the Republican favorite

In the race to the White House, Nikki Haley finally opened her counter on Sunday. Donald Trump’s only rival in the Republican primaries won the primary in Washington, the capital of the United States, thus achieving her first victory.

The symbolic victory in the federal capital comes two days before “Super Tuesday,” a date on the presidential primary election calendar during which American voters are called to the polls in 15 states.

A city organized by the Democratic Party

The majority of residents of Washington, DC are Democrats, and the number of registered Republicans in the city is small. CNN, which was among the media announcing Nikki Haley’s victory on Sunday, estimated the number at just 22,000. The former UN ambassador under the Trump administration (2017-2021) won 63% of the vote during the primary, which was held at a single location, a downtown hotel. Politicowhich quotes party officials in Washington.

During the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump, Democratic candidate Joe Biden won 92% of the vote in Washington. The city has never voted in a majority for a Republican presidential candidate.

Trump’s team is taunting Haley

Nikki Haley’s campaign team said “It’s no surprise that the Republicans closest to dysfunction in Washington reject Donald Trump and all his anarchy.” “Nikki Haley has been crowned the queen of the swamp”, scoffed Donald Trump’s campaign team, referring to one of the slogans of the Republican billionaire’s election campaign in 2016 (“Drain the swamp”, otherwise Washington was asked to rid it of its intrigues and conflicts of interest). “Tonight’s results in Washington, DC reaffirm President Trump’s campaign goal: He will drain the swamp and put America first,” his team added.

Donald Trump, despite his legal hurdles, won all the states that had voted in the primaries before “Super Tuesday.” So Tuesday promises to be a last-chance day for her only rival, Nikki Haley. For Democrats, the suspense is even less suspense because outgoing President Joe Biden should undoubtedly be their party’s nominee.