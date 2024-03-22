A spectacular operation by the French army against Houthi drones: a story of “true military heroism”.

This is the first time such firing has been carried out by the army. The French navy on Wednesday shot down a drone sent and guided from Yemen by Houthi rebels. TF1’s 20H shows this amazing performance.

This is a rare picture, filmed in the Red Sea by the French Army. We see Houthi rebel drones threatening a merchant ship. It moves at a speed of 200 km per hour. We hear short explosions, the scene is lost, but the drone is destroyed. The shot was carried out by French soldiers from a helicopter on Wednesday, as shown in the video above TF1 8 pm. “You really have to understand what this military feat is, because drones go very fast and so do helicopters. It requires very high shooting precision to successfully destroy it in flight.“, says IFRI’s Yemen expert Heloise Fayette.

Again this Thursday morning, another image from the TF1 video shows, a French frigate destroys three missiles fired by the Houthis. Sometimes, Yemeni rebels directly target French troops.

The Houthis are trying to disrupt global trade in the Red Sea. They have hit several merchant ships, and even sunk an English cargo ship a few weeks ago, with drones that they build with Iranian support. Despite the intervention of France, the United States, and England, their attacks severely disrupted maritime traffic in the Red Sea.