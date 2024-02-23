LIVE – War in Ukraine: Putin must “pay”, insists Biden, who announced new sanctions

The European Union adopted its 13th set of sanctions against Russia after a two-year war of aggression against Ukraine.

“The package aims to further restrict access to Russia’s military technology, for example to drones, and to add new companies and individuals to the list of participants in Russia’s war effort” The number of entries on the list now exceeds 2,000, a significant deal. a blow to Russia’s military and defense,” the EU said in a statement.

“This package of measures provides for an unprecedented number of 194 individual designations, including 106 individuals and 88 organizations. The Union has now exceeded the overall threshold of 2,000 registrations on the list to support Ukraine,” the EU details. “The new registrations target ten (Russian) companies and individuals involved in transporting North Korean weapons to Russia, the North Korean Defense Minister, as well as several Belarusian companies and individuals providing support to the Russian armed forces.