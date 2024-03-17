Opponents dare to challenge Putin

Voting continues in Russia for the presidential election on Saturday, March 16. The first day of polling was punctuated by ten questions.

An image of a young woman being detained has been circulated by a court in St. Petersburg (Russia) as a message to all those who would dare to disrupt the presidential election. She is suspected of being behind the Molotov cocktail thrown at a polling station on Friday March 15. The first day of the election was marred by several incidents. In Moscow (Russia), a polling station was set on fire by a woman, who was also immediately neutralized, who tried to sabotage the vote.



Alexei Navalny’s family has called for massive action

At least 13 people were arrested. Suspects such as Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Putin’s biggest rival, could be prosecuted for extremism. For this reason he was sentenced to 19 years in prison. “It is one of the heaviest prison sentences.” underlines Galina Ackerman, an essayist specializing in Russia. Despite these dangers, Navalny’s clan is calling for massive action on Sunday the 17th. At noon, all Putin opponents are called to vote together against the outgoing president.