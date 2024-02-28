Nicki Minaj Breaks Jay-Z’s Record!
Nicki Minaj can put her hands up!
A beautiful continuity.
We’ve just learned that Nicki Minaj has surpassed JAY-Z to break a new chart record. chartdata Reportedly, the rapper has appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 for a cumulative 1,945 weeks. These figures have also been confirmed by Billboard. Only Drake, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kanye West and Future have more consecutive weeks on the chart. Note that the interpreter of “Anaconda” is the first rapper in the ranking.
Rappers with the Most Combined Weekly Charts on Billboard 🏆
6142 – Drake
3065 – Eminem
2710 – Lil Wayne
2405 – Kanye West
2073 – The future
(1945-Nikiminaj
1942 – Jay Z
1753 – Kendrick Lamar
1623 – Lil Baby
1370 – Travis Scott
1365 – J. Coll
1295 – Juice WRLD
1252 – Tupac…
— Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) February 21, 2024
Nicki Minaj has now surpassed Jay Z to become the 6th longest-charting rapper of all time on Billboard.
Her music has charted on the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 for 1,945 cumulative weeks. pic.twitter.com/E7iVdd3jhh
— Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) February 21, 2024
This isn’t the only good news for Nicki Minaj. Indeed, his upcoming Pink Friday 2 tour is already causing a sensation as it has already become the most lucrative tour for the rapper. On his Instagram story on Wednesday, February 21, the Young Money artiste shared a screenshot of a press release from Live Nation that read: “‘Nicki Minaj Presents Pink Friday 2 World Tour’ is now her best-selling tour to date with more than 25 sold-out concerts just days into pre-sale. Nicki Minaj has sold 30,000 tickets in her home state alone. Newark, New York and Brooklyn, where additional dates are being added.
Below the screenshot, a delighted Nicky wrote: “All this just days after the presale started. 10 days to go. I’m grateful. Grateful and honored to have you at #GagCITY.”
Only good news for Nicky!