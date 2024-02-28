Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Breaks Jay-Z’s Record!

Nicki Minaj can put her hands up!

A beautiful continuity.

We’ve just learned that Nicki Minaj has surpassed JAY-Z to break a new chart record. chartdata Reportedly, the rapper has appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 for a cumulative 1,945 weeks. These figures have also been confirmed by Billboard. Only Drake, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kanye West and Future have more consecutive weeks on the chart. Note that the interpreter of “Anaconda” is the first rapper in the ranking.

This isn’t the only good news for Nicki Minaj. Indeed, his upcoming Pink Friday 2 tour is already causing a sensation as it has already become the most lucrative tour for the rapper. On his Instagram story on Wednesday, February 21, the Young Money artiste shared a screenshot of a press release from Live Nation that read: “‘Nicki Minaj Presents Pink Friday 2 World Tour’ is now her best-selling tour to date with more than 25 sold-out concerts just days into pre-sale. Nicki Minaj has sold 30,000 tickets in her home state alone. Newark, New York and Brooklyn, where additional dates are being added.

Below the screenshot, a delighted Nicky wrote: “All this just days after the presale started. 10 days to go. I’m grateful. Grateful and honored to have you at #GagCITY.”

Only good news for Nicky!

