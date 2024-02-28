Nicki Minaj Breaks Jay-Z’s Record!

Nicki Minaj has now surpassed Jay Z to become the 6th longest-charting rapper of all time on Billboard. Her music has charted on the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 for 1,945 cumulative weeks. pic.twitter.com/E7iVdd3jhh — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) February 21, 2024

This isn’t the only good news for Nicki Minaj. Indeed, his upcoming Pink Friday 2 tour is already causing a sensation as it has already become the most lucrative tour for the rapper. On his Instagram story on Wednesday, February 21, the Young Money artiste shared a screenshot of a press release from Live Nation that read: “‘Nicki Minaj Presents Pink Friday 2 World Tour’ is now her best-selling tour to date with more than 25 sold-out concerts just days into pre-sale. Nicki Minaj has sold 30,000 tickets in her home state alone. Newark, New York and Brooklyn, where additional dates are being added.

Below the screenshot, a delighted Nicky wrote: “All this just days after the presale started. 10 days to go. I’m grateful. Grateful and honored to have you at #GagCITY.”

Only good news for Nicky!